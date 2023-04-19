AVN 65.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.11%)
Make laws that comply with standards set by Constitution, CJP tells NA speaker

  • Chief Justice says Constitution makes Parliament the highest repository of legislative power and authority in the country
BR Web Desk Published April 19, 2023 Updated April 19, 2023 09:45pm
Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial on Wednesday wrote a letter to Speaker of the National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf to congratulate him on the golden jubilee of the 1973 Constitution, Aaj News reported.

“I extend my prayers and good wishes for parliament to make good laws that comply with the standards laid down in the constitution and lead the nation towards greater peace, prosperity, and progress under the mantle of the Constitution," the CJP wrote in his letter.

Chief Justice stated that the Constitution makes Parliament the highest repository of legislative power and authority in the country. He emphasized that the social, political, and economic goals set by the Constitution are realised through the laws made by the parliament.

Furthermore, the CJP explained that he could not attend the special convention held to mark the golden jubilee due to judicial commitments. Justice Qazi Faez Isa was the only participant from the higher judiciary at the convention, which raised eyebrows and led to criticism of the judge.

In response, Justice Isa clarified that all judges had been invited and he had not chosen where to sit. He also distanced himself from any political statements made in the session.

