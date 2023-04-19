SBP announces five-day closure for Eid

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) announced on Wednesday a five-day holiday on account of Eid-ul-Fitr.

“The State Bank of Pakistan will remain closed from 21st to 25th April 2023 (Friday to Tuesday) on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr,” said a statement issued by the central bank. This conincides with the federal government's announcement of Eid holidays.

Earlier, the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) had announced market closure from April 21 to April 25.

In a notification on Monday, the PSX said “all TRE Certificate Holders, staff and concerned are hereby informed that PSX shall remain closed from Friday, April 21, 2023 till Tuesday, April 25, 2023 on account of Eid-ul-Fitr holidays.”

Last week, the federal government announced a five-day-long holiday as well, approved on the recommendation of the Cabinet Division.

Ruet-e-Hilal Research Council Secretary General Khalid Ijaz Mufti has said that Eid will most likely be celebrated on April 22 after completing 30 days of the holy month of Ramazan.