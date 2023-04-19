AVN 65.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.11%)
SBP announces five-day closure for Eid

BR Web Desk Published April 19, 2023 Updated April 19, 2023 02:25pm
The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) announced on Wednesday a five-day holiday on account of Eid-ul-Fitr.

“The State Bank of Pakistan will remain closed from 21st to 25th April 2023 (Friday to Tuesday) on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr,” said a statement issued by the central bank. This conincides with the federal government's announcement of Eid holidays.

Earlier, the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) had announced market closure from April 21 to April 25.

In a notification on Monday, the PSX said “all TRE Certificate Holders, staff and concerned are hereby informed that PSX shall remain closed from Friday, April 21, 2023 till Tuesday, April 25, 2023 on account of Eid-ul-Fitr holidays.”

Last week, the federal government announced a five-day-long holiday as well, approved on the recommendation of the Cabinet Division.

Ruet-e-Hilal Research Council Secretary General Khalid Ijaz Mufti has said that Eid will most likely be celebrated on April 22 after completing 30 days of the holy month of Ramazan.

K Khan Apr 19, 2023 03:42pm
Might as well shut down for a whole week or two. Good for business and economy?
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Bilal Apr 19, 2023 04:01pm
@K Khan, why we immediately start discussing economy whenever banks r given holidays on Eid etc?? R bankers not human?? They don't need to be relaxed once a year?? Will our economy will surpass India economy if we cancel banks eid leaves??
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Tulukan Mairandi Apr 19, 2023 04:28pm
5 days?? No wonder we are in the dumps
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

