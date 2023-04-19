AVN 65.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.11%)
BAFL 28.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
BOP 4.01 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.52%)
CNERGY 3.37 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.6%)
DFML 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.64%)
DGKC 44.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.83%)
EPCL 45.29 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.75%)
FCCL 11.83 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.02%)
FFL 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (4.53%)
FLYNG 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.85%)
GGL 11.17 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.99%)
HUBC 69.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.5%)
HUMNL 5.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
KAPCO 25.28 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.68%)
KEL 1.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.51%)
LOTCHEM 25.04 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.97%)
MLCF 26.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.23%)
NETSOL 74.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.48%)
OGDC 86.38 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.33%)
PAEL 10.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
PIBTL 4.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.75%)
PPL 67.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.28%)
PRL 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.45%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (10%)
SNGP 40.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.29%)
TELE 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.38%)
TPLP 14.13 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1%)
TRG 108.81 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
UNITY 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.86%)
BR100 4,131 Increased By 5.3 (0.13%)
BR30 14,747 Increased By 36.8 (0.25%)
KSE100 40,499 Increased By 51.3 (0.13%)
KSE30 15,096 Increased By 15.2 (0.1%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 19, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Pakistan’s REER index falls to 85.6 in March 2023

BR Web Desk Published 19 Apr, 2023 06:11pm
Follow us

Pakistan’s real effective exchange rate (REER) index depreciated to 85.6 in March 2023 as compared to 86.5 in February 2023, reported the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Wednesday.

As per data released by the central bank, the REER decreased by 1% on a yearly basis. On a monthly basis, the REER value declined by 12.1%.

Meanwhile, the Nominal Effective Exchange rate Index (NEER) declined by 4.36% MoM in March 2023 to a provisional value of 37.58 from 39.29 in February 2023.

REER Index falls to 86.45 in Feb

On a yearly basis, the NEER index fell by 32.1% YoY from the value of 55.34 in March 2022.

A REER below 100 means the country’s exports are competitive, while imports are expensive. Experts say that a REER close to 100 means that the currency does not favour export competitiveness or imports.

The SBP says a REER index of 100 should not be misinterpreted as denoting the equilibrium value of the currency. “Movement of the REER away from 100 simply reflects changes relative to its average value in 2010 and is unrelated to its equilibrium value,” the central bank said in an explanatory note on the topic.

Pakistan’s REER index falls to 92.8 in January

Market experts say the decrease in REER value makes Pakistan’s exports more competitive.

What is REER?

As per the central bank, REER is an index of the price of a basket of goods in one country relative to the price of the same basket in that country’s major trading partners.

“The prices of these baskets expressed in the same currency using the nominal exchange rate with each trading partner. The price of each trading partner’s basket is weighted by its share in imports, exports, or total foreign trade,” the SBP website says.

inflation State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) SBP CPI CPI index REER CPI inflation inflation in Pakistan Pakistan inflation CPI price real effective exchange rate

Comments

1000 characters

Pakistan’s REER index falls to 85.6 in March 2023

Punjab, KPK polls: SC warns of ‘serious consequences’ over failure to provide funds

Rupee stays stable against US dollar, settles at 283.89

Pakistan Housing Finance Company eyes equity investment of Rs12bn in Silkbank

Constitution gives SC as a whole power of sou motu: Justice Isa

Soaring inflation dampens Eid holiday spirit

SBP announces five-day closure for Eid

Ukraine says received first Patriot air defence systems

KSE-100 rises 0.13%, but volume remains subdued

India population to surpass China mid-year

Read more stories