PM for removing impediments to import of solar panels, other parts

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday directed for fast implementation of solarization project in the country by immediately removing all the impediments in the import of solar panels and other parts.

The prime minister said that a developing country like Pakistan could not afford to generate power by importing costly fuels.

The prime minister expressed these views while chairing a high-level meeting to review progress on the solarization project initiated across the country, the PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The meeting was apprised that tenders had been floated for 17 government buildings for which bids were received and their technical examination was being carried out Wednesday.

The prime minister observed that with the low-cost solar power generation, the consumers would get an inexpensive power supply, besides its generation would save precious foreign reserves spent on the import of expensive fuels.

He also directed for import of solar panels through phased process and desired that solarization process of the government buildings should expeditiously be implemented.

It was further apprised that progress on 1200MW Layyah and 600 MW Jhang power projects was in the final stage. After approval of benchmark tariff from NEPRA, the process for installation of solar on 11kv feeder would commence, it was further added.

Moreover, tenders for 50 other government buildings would be issued on April 20.

The meeting was further informed that tender for 600MW Kot Addu power project had been issued in which a large number of international and national companies had expressed keen interest.

The meeting was attended by federal ministers, PM’s advisors and senior officials.