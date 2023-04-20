AVN 65.75 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.17%)
BAFL 28.73 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.81%)
BOP 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.74%)
CNERGY 3.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 10.94 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.83%)
DGKC 44.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
EPCL 45.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.42%)
FCCL 11.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.46%)
FLYNG 5.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.52%)
GGL 11.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
HUBC 70.30 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.09%)
HUMNL 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
KAPCO 25.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.43%)
KEL 1.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.51%)
LOTCHEM 25.18 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.28%)
MLCF 26.49 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.46%)
NETSOL 74.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.42%)
OGDC 86.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.02%)
PAEL 10.62 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
PIBTL 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.74%)
PPL 67.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.15%)
PRL 12.57 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.82%)
SNGP 40.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.32%)
TELE 7.83 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 14.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.56%)
TRG 108.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.05%)
UNITY 12.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
WTL 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.86%)
BR100 4,163 Increased By 31.8 (0.77%)
BR30 14,775 Increased By 27.4 (0.19%)
KSE100 40,857 Increased By 357.8 (0.88%)
KSE30 15,234 Increased By 138.6 (0.92%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 20, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

PM for removing impediments to import of solar panels, other parts

APP Published April 20, 2023 Updated April 20, 2023 08:33am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday directed for fast implementation of solarization project in the country by immediately removing all the impediments in the import of solar panels and other parts.

The prime minister said that a developing country like Pakistan could not afford to generate power by importing costly fuels.

The prime minister expressed these views while chairing a high-level meeting to review progress on the solarization project initiated across the country, the PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

Import of solar panels: SBP asks govt to prepare list of ‘reputable’ suppliers

The meeting was apprised that tenders had been floated for 17 government buildings for which bids were received and their technical examination was being carried out Wednesday.

The prime minister observed that with the low-cost solar power generation, the consumers would get an inexpensive power supply, besides its generation would save precious foreign reserves spent on the import of expensive fuels.

He also directed for import of solar panels through phased process and desired that solarization process of the government buildings should expeditiously be implemented.

It was further apprised that progress on 1200MW Layyah and 600 MW Jhang power projects was in the final stage. After approval of benchmark tariff from NEPRA, the process for installation of solar on 11kv feeder would commence, it was further added.

Moreover, tenders for 50 other government buildings would be issued on April 20.

The meeting was further informed that tender for 600MW Kot Addu power project had been issued in which a large number of international and national companies had expressed keen interest.

The meeting was attended by federal ministers, PM’s advisors and senior officials.

Shehbaz Sharif nepra SBP PM Shehbaz Sharif solar panels PM office solar power generation import of solar panels fuels Kot Addu power project

Comments

1000 characters

PM for removing impediments to import of solar panels, other parts

‘Controversial’ SC bill to become law today nevertheless

Punjab, KP polls: SC summons political parties

‘Reign of terror’ controlled by ‘another force’, claims Imran

Smart meters, TMS: World Bank asks three Discos to start bidding process

PAC directs FIA to seize property, freeze bank accounts of Hascol

Wapda receivables touch the Rs232.6bn mark

Wheat flour, sugar and urea: FBR specifies ‘designated areas’ near borders to check smuggling

Govt fails to implement WB-recommended tax reforms

PM orders confiscation of vehicles with expired ‘Carnet de Passage’ limit

Read more stories