Punjab, KPK polls: SC warns of ‘serious consequences’ over failure to provide funds

A three-member Supreme Court (SC) bench warned on Wednesday there would be serious consequences if the government failed to release funds required for conducting polls in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Ijazul Ahsan and Justice Munib Akhtar heard the defence ministry’s request to hold general elections across Pakistan on the same date, rather than hold them earlier in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) where assemblies were dissolved in January.

There are two issues at play here: one is regarding the Supreme Court’s verdict that Punjab and KP polls be held next month. The other is its order that the government give $21billion to the Election Commission of Pakistan to help it with these elections.

During the hearing, Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) Mansoor Usman Awan said the National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee on Finance and Revenue had referred the matter regarding the funds to the Cabinet and Parliament.

Justice Akhtar said that the Constitution gave the government the right to issue a supplementary grant and questioned how the NA could intervene.

At one point, the CJP said that the funds spent on election were a “necessary” expenditure, adding that it is expected that the government will review its decision.

“The government should either decide or again refer the matter to the NA,” he said.

The hearing was then adjourned.

Earlier, the Supreme Court said the deicison to delay polls in Punjab and KP is “unconstitutional” and polls must take place next month.

However, the defence ministry’s plea requests that rather than hold them earlier, polls for the National and all Provincial Assemblies be held together upon completion of their terms.

The tenure of the National Assembly and the legislature of two other provinces — Sindh and Balochistan — will end later this year and the federal government wants the polls to take place then, not in May, as directed by the top court.

On Tuesday, the ministry had filed a petition in the SC seeking the recall of the apex court’s earlier order.

