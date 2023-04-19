AVN 65.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.11%)
BAFL 28.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
BOP 4.01 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.52%)
CNERGY 3.37 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.6%)
DFML 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.64%)
DGKC 44.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.83%)
EPCL 45.29 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.75%)
FCCL 11.83 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.02%)
FFL 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (4.53%)
FLYNG 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.85%)
GGL 11.17 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.99%)
HUBC 69.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.5%)
HUMNL 5.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
KAPCO 25.28 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.68%)
KEL 1.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.51%)
LOTCHEM 25.04 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.97%)
MLCF 26.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.23%)
NETSOL 74.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.48%)
OGDC 86.38 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.33%)
PAEL 10.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
PIBTL 4.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.75%)
PPL 67.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.28%)
PRL 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.45%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (10%)
SNGP 40.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.29%)
TELE 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.38%)
TPLP 14.13 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1%)
TRG 108.81 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
UNITY 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.86%)
BR100 4,131 Increased By 5.3 (0.13%)
BR30 14,747 Increased By 36.8 (0.25%)
KSE100 40,499 Increased By 51.3 (0.13%)
KSE30 15,096 Increased By 15.2 (0.1%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 19, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Punjab, KPK polls: SC warns of ‘serious consequences’ over failure to provide funds

BR Web Desk Published April 19, 2023 Updated April 19, 2023 04:34pm
Follow us

A three-member Supreme Court (SC) bench warned on Wednesday there would be serious consequences if the government failed to release funds required for conducting polls in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Ijazul Ahsan and Justice Munib Akhtar heard the defence ministry’s request to hold general elections across Pakistan on the same date, rather than hold them earlier in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) where assemblies were dissolved in January.

There are two issues at play here: one is regarding the Supreme Court’s verdict that Punjab and KP polls be held next month. The other is its order that the government give $21billion to the Election Commission of Pakistan to help it with these elections.

During the hearing, Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) Mansoor Usman Awan said the National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee on Finance and Revenue had referred the matter regarding the funds to the Cabinet and Parliament.

Justice Akhtar said that the Constitution gave the government the right to issue a supplementary grant and questioned how the NA could intervene.

At one point, the CJP said that the funds spent on election were a “necessary” expenditure, adding that it is expected that the government will review its decision.

“The government should either decide or again refer the matter to the NA,” he said.

The hearing was then adjourned.

Earlier, the Supreme Court said the deicison to delay polls in Punjab and KP is “unconstitutional” and polls must take place next month.

However, the defence ministry’s plea requests that rather than hold them earlier, polls for the National and all Provincial Assemblies be held together upon completion of their terms.

The tenure of the National Assembly and the legislature of two other provinces — Sindh and Balochistan — will end later this year and the federal government wants the polls to take place then, not in May, as directed by the top court.

On Tuesday, the ministry had filed a petition in the SC seeking the recall of the apex court’s earlier order.

Supreme Court directs SBP to release Rs21bn for Punjab elections

polls defence ministry

Comments

1000 characters
Mian Nawaz Sharifshit Apr 19, 2023 01:19pm
The CJP will be the biggest loser in this tussle. These thieves in parliament and cabinet, in collusion with their paid touts in the ECP and army, will prevail. What a country. Pineapple republic (cannot be called banana republic as these are far better) as some wise nation cryptically gifted tins of pineapple to princess Maryam.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Faisal Waheed Apr 19, 2023 03:10pm
This is the big test of SC. If they are unable to protect their own sanctity and cannot implement their decisions then how can they protect the interest and sanctity of the common man. People of our country will lose the interest and law of "MIGHT IS RIGHT" will prevail in the country.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Truthisbitter813 Apr 19, 2023 03:51pm
SC imrandaar CJP and judges being given a face-saving strategy by the military. What a farce! The CJP shouldn't buckle under pressure! He should complete the devious and unconstitutional actions he envisaged when he converted a 4-3 ruling to a 3-2 one. And then, should come his reckoning.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Punjab, KPK polls: SC warns of ‘serious consequences’ over failure to provide funds

Rupee stays stable against US dollar, settles at 283.89

Pakistan Housing Finance Company eyes equity investment of Rs12bn in Silkbank

Constitution gives SC as a whole power of sou motu: Justice Isa

Soaring inflation dampens Eid holiday spirit

SBP announces five-day closure for Eid

India population to surpass China mid-year

Israeli forces injure 7 Palestinians in West Bank

Imported coal-fired IPPs: PMO seeks update on capacity payment deduction issue

Textile group: Jul-Mar exports decline 12.4pc to $12.476bn YoY

Read more stories