Blome reaffirms support to reform programme

ISLAMABAD: The United States on Friday reaffirmed its support for Pakistan’s ongoing economic reforms and expanding business-to-business links and fostering a conducive environment for American investors.

This was conveyed by US Ambassador Donald Blome to Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar in a meeting at the Parliament House.

Jonathan Lalley, the US Mission spokesperson said in a statement that Ambassador Blome met with Foreign Minister Dar to discuss mutual priorities of the United States and Pakistan.

Blome, Dar discuss US support for economic reforms

He said that both leaders discussed counterterrorism cooperation, Pakistan’s structural economic reforms and efforts to address security, regional and economic challenges.

“The ambassador reaffirmed the United States support for Pakistan’s ongoing economic reforms and underscored US support for expanding business-to-business links and fostering a conducive environment for investors,” the spokesperson said.

He added that Ambassador Blome also highlighted potential areas for investment and trade opportunities, along with collaboration within the energy, technology, and infrastructure sectors.

According to a statement of the Foreign Office, a wide range of bilateral issues including security and economic cooperation came under discussion during the meeting.

It added that Ambassador Blome briefed the deputy prime minister and foreign minister about recent visits from the US side. “The Deputy PM and the Ambassador expressed satisfaction on the current trajectory of bilateral relations and reaffirmed commitment to further strengthen these ties in future,” it added.

Talking informally to journalists after the meeting, Dar said that issues of mutual importance were discussed in the meeting.

He also pointed out that a delegation led by the interior secretary and senior officials from the Foreign Office visited Kabul on Thursday where talks were held with the Afghan interim government authorities with regard to the Besham terrorist attack in which five Chinese nationals were killed.

“We have reached to the perpetrators of the Besham suicide attack…The Afghan authorities will also be taken into confidence on those involved in the attack on the Chinese nationals,” Dar said.

Pakistan has handed over findings of the probe into the Besham attack to Afghan authorities that led to involvement of the Afghanistan-based banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and hostile foreign agencies in the attack on the Chinese nationals and also urged Kabul to handover the perpetrators of the Besham attack.

To a question, Dar said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will be visiting China from June 4 to 8 where the premier will talk to Chinese leadership on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects and the security-related issues.

“We are expecting some good news from the prime minister’s visit to China,” he maintained.

To another question about the now postponed visit by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, the foreign minister said that the visit got postponed due to the illness of Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the father of the Crown Prince.

The Crown Prince’s planned visit to Japan was also postponed due to the health issues of King Salman. He claimed that the Crown Prince would visit Pakistan later.

To another question, he declined to comment on the remarks made by some apex court’s judges in response to PML-N president Nawaz Sharif’s “black sheep in judiciary” remarks.

Responding to another question, Dar said that no talks will be held with those standing against the State of Pakistan. He alleged that the May 9 events were aimed at going against the State and it is inappropriate to let go the involved persons in the vandalism against GHQ and Jinnah House.

