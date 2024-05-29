AIRLINK 75.30 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (2.17%)
BOP 4.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
CNERGY 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.65%)
DFML 42.54 Decreased By ▼ -2.34 (-5.21%)
DGKC 84.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.39%)
FCCL 21.58 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.84%)
FFBL 32.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.11%)
FFL 9.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.67%)
GGL 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.24%)
HASCOL 6.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.09%)
HBL 114.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.53%)
HUBC 139.21 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.08%)
HUMNL 12.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.82%)
KEL 4.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.79%)
KOSM 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.35%)
MLCF 37.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.27%)
OGDC 132.80 Decreased By ▼ -4.00 (-2.92%)
PAEL 24.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.09%)
PIBTL 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.09%)
PPL 117.88 Decreased By ▼ -3.12 (-2.58%)
PRL 26.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.07%)
PTC 13.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.26%)
SEARL 57.38 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.14%)
SNGP 66.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.79 (-2.63%)
SSGC 10.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.54%)
TELE 8.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.13%)
TPLP 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.09%)
TRG 62.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-1.37%)
UNITY 27.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.15%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.17%)
BR100 7,865 Decreased By -75.1 (-0.95%)
BR30 25,279 Decreased By -368.8 (-1.44%)
KSE100 74,975 Decreased By -542 (-0.72%)
KSE30 24,062 Decreased By -215.7 (-0.89%)
May 29, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold price per tola increases Rs2,400 in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published May 29, 2024 Updated May 29, 2024 02:18pm

After declining in the previous session, Gold prices jumped massively in Pakistan on Wednesday in line with an increase in the international rate. In the local market, gold price per tola stood at Rs242,700 after a single-day increase of Rs2,400.

The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs208,076 after it gained Rs2,058, according to rates shared by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Tuesday, gold price per tola decreased by Rs500 in Pakistan.

The international rate of gold increased on Wednesday. As per APGJSA, the rate was set at $2,352 per ounce (with a premium of $20) after it surged by $13 during the day.

Meanwhile, silver rates also gained Rs100, to clock in at Rs2,900 per tola.

Last month, gold hit an all-time high of Rs252,200 per tola in the local market.

Gold Gold Prices Pakistan Gold Rates Gold stocks gold market Spot gold US gold gold price gold rates Gold trade gold rate gold markets Gold spot rates gold prices in Pakistan gold per tola gold spot rate gold rates in Pakistan global market gold prices global market gold price international gold rate gold per 10 gram gold in Pakistan global gold rates

Comments

200 characters

Gold price per tola increases Rs2,400 in Pakistan

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Negativity at PSX, KSE-100 falls below 75,000

At least 28 dead as Quetta-bound bus falls into ditch

DFML says it has commenced production of KIA Shehzore, rollout on June 4

Oil advances as major producers expected to keep output cuts in place

World’s largest humanitarian network calls for Gaza ceasefire

Indian capital records highest-ever temperature of 49.9 Celsius

Discos’ privatisation: Shehbaz for speeding up process

FBR plans to collect Rs1.296trn thru duties

Read more stories