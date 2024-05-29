Gold price per tola increases Rs2,400 in Pakistan

After declining in the previous session, Gold prices jumped massively in Pakistan on Wednesday in line with an increase in the international rate. In the local market, gold price per tola stood at Rs242,700 after a single-day increase of Rs2,400.

The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs208,076 after it gained Rs2,058, according to rates shared by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Tuesday, gold price per tola decreased by Rs500 in Pakistan.

The international rate of gold increased on Wednesday. As per APGJSA, the rate was set at $2,352 per ounce (with a premium of $20) after it surged by $13 during the day.

Meanwhile, silver rates also gained Rs100, to clock in at Rs2,900 per tola.

Last month, gold hit an all-time high of Rs252,200 per tola in the local market.