FBR to replace WeBOC with new digital system

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has decided to replace WeBOC customs clearance system with the new customs digital management system.

According to details released by the FBR on Monday, customs transformation project involves deployment of state of the art hyper-automation tools which would enable Pakistan Single Window Company, as the designated implementation partner of Pakistan Customs, to quickly develop a new Customs Digital Management System. This would help Customs to replace its aging WeBOC system with a more robust and comprehensive digital system to improve compliances and ease of doing business.

The FBR stated that Pakistan Single Window Company, as the designated implementation partner of Pakistan Customs, to quickly develop a new Customs Digital Management System. This would help Customs to replace its aging WeBOC system with a more robust and comprehensive digital system to improve compliances and ease of doing business.

Non-exporters: FBR issuing urgent alert to check misuse of CNICs/NTNs

The FBR informed that Pakistan Customs has successfully completed business process mapping of its core functions during the first five months of the World Bank funded project for transformation of Customs operations. This project was designed in April, 2021 but came into implementations since December, 2023.

Technical experts from KGH and Maersk, being the global leaders in customs administration reforms and logistics, are collaborating through 16 working groups notified by FBR for each work stream of Customs.

Pakistan Customs has successfully digitalized its operations since 2005. The indigenously developed WeBOC system enables collection of over 45% of FBR’s annual revenue and help implement national trade policy while handling imports, exports and transit trade in paperless environment.

Leveraging WeBOC, Customs has enabled Pakistan to leapfrog even the developed countries in simplification and digitalization process of entire ecosystem of trading across borders, through Pakistan Single Window.

Despite being one of the most digitalized entity of the government, Pakistan Customs has remained cognizant of the challenges posed by growing globalization of cross-border trade and transit supply chains, geographic dispersion of manufacturing and adoption of disruptive technologies like block-chain, AI, Big Data etc.

The traditional role of Customs from physical border checks is changing to a multi-functional and whole-of-government strategic player in border controls, trade facilitation, regional connectivity and economic growth.

In the next phase of this key project all mapped processes would be benchmarked and re-designed as per international standards recommended by WTO, WCO, UN etc as well as the best practices adopted by the leading customs administrations worldwide.

Besides, helping towards end-to-end digitalization of Pakistan Customs, the project would re-align the legal framework, organizational structure and operational model of Pakistan Customs. Upgradation of risk management, post-clearance audit capabilities, use of technology and elimination of redundant tasks would enable Customs to re-direct it resources towards more critical functions, the FBR added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024