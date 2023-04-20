AVN 65.85 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.32%)
Pakistan

Saad for holding talks with PTI

Recorder Report Published 20 Apr, 2023 06:30am
Follow us

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khawaja Saad Rafique said Wednesday that he is in favor of holding talks with the opposition party for the sake of country despite the fact that PTI Chairman Imran Khan has vitiated the environment by his politics of hatred, slander and conspiracies.

Taking to his Twitter handle today, Rafique wrote: “I am in favor of dialogue and I have also given my opinion within the party. But the Imran Company has ruined its environment by indulging in abuses, conspiracies and slander.

How to communicate in an environment of mistrust, he questioned? If talks happen, how could they be productive, he further posed question?

