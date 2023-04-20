AVN 65.80 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.24%)
KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Wednesday (April 19, 2023).

=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth             Ship           Working        Agent                Berthing
No.                                                                      Date
=============================================================================
B-5               Klara          Disc           Sea Trade          16-04-2023
                  Selmer         Chickpeas       (Pvt) Ltd
B-11/B-10         Chloe          Load           Universal Shipping
                                 Clinkers       (Pvt) Ltd          15-04-2023
B-16/B-17         Effie          Disc           Legend Shipping &
                                 General        Logistics Pvt      17-04-2023
                                 Cargo
Nmb-1             Al Mohsin      Load           N.S. Shipping      28-02-2023
                                 General        Line
                                 Cargo
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-21              Ping An        Disc           Cosco Shipping     18-04-2023
                  Song           Containers     Line Pvt Ltd
B-24/B-25         Tomini         Disc Rock      Wma Shipcare       16-04-2023
                  Felicity       Phospate       Services
                                                (Pvt) Ltd
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of           Expected       Expected Arrival                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Chloe             19-04-2023     Load Clinkers             Universal Shipping
                                                                    (Pvt) Ltd
Ping An Song      19-04-2023     Disc. Containers              Cosco Shipping
                                                                 Line Pvt Ltd
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Kmtc Ningbo       19-04-2023     D/L Container                  United Marine
                                                             Agencies Pvt Ltd
Vancouver         19-04-2023     D/L Container                  Oocl Pakistan
                                                                (Pvt) Limited
Independent       19-04-2023     D/L Container              Riazeda (Pvt) Ltd
Spirit
Seattle Bridge    19-04-2023     D/L Container                  Ocean Network
                                                             Express Pakistan
Bay Yasu          20-04-2023     D/5500 Chemical            Eastwind Shipping
                                                                  Company Ltd
Oocl Atlanta      20-04-2023     D/L Container                  Cosco Shiping
                                                             Line Pak Pvt Ltd
Wan Hai 627       20-04-2023     D/L Container              Riazeda (Pvt) Ltd
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of           Departure      Ships Departures                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Josef             19-04-2023     General Cargo                              -
Gulf Barakah      19-04-2023     Container Ship                             -
Uafl Dubai        19-04-2023     Container Ship                             -
Copenhagen
Eagle             19-04-2023     Cement                                     -
M.T.Quetta        19-04-2023     Tanker                                     -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth             Vessel         Working        Agent                Berthing
                                                                         Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1              Haj            Cement         Crystal         Apr. 17, 2023
                  Mohammad                      Shipping
MW-2              AL-Karama      Cement         Global Marine   Apr. 14, 2023
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT               Eastern        Palm oil       Alpine          Apr. 19, 2023
                  Nymohaea
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
2nd Container Terminal
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT              MSC            Containers     MSC PAK         Apr. 19, 2023
                  Mgamemnon
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO             Octa Lune      Gas oil        Wilhemsen       Apr. 18, 2023
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
EVTL Calypso
Gas               LPG            Ocean World                    Apr. 19, 2023
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel            Commodity      Ship Agent                    Departure Date
=============================================================================
Northern
Magnitude         Containers     GAC                            Apr. 19, 2023
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
Octa Lune         Gas oil        Wilhemsen                      Apr. 19, 2023
Calypso           LPG            Ocean World                             -do-
Eastern
Nymohaea          Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
=============================================================================
OUTERANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
Lisa              Containers     GAC                            Apr. 19, 2023
EM Astoria        Containers     GAC                                     -do-
Raffles Glory     G. Oline       Alpine                                  -do-
Milaha Qatar      LNG            GSA                                     -do-
Hormony           Sunflower      Alpine                     Waiting for berth
                  oil
IkanParang        Steel coil     Universal                               -do-
DMC Neptune       Soya Bean      Northstar                               -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
AL-Maha           LPG            MSC PAK                        Apr. 19, 2023
=============================================================================

