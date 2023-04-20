KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Wednesday (April 19, 2023).
=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing
No. Date
=============================================================================
B-5 Klara Disc Sea Trade 16-04-2023
Selmer Chickpeas (Pvt) Ltd
B-11/B-10 Chloe Load Universal Shipping
Clinkers (Pvt) Ltd 15-04-2023
B-16/B-17 Effie Disc Legend Shipping &
General Logistics Pvt 17-04-2023
Cargo
Nmb-1 Al Mohsin Load N.S. Shipping 28-02-2023
General Line
Cargo
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-21 Ping An Disc Cosco Shipping 18-04-2023
Song Containers Line Pvt Ltd
B-24/B-25 Tomini Disc Rock Wma Shipcare 16-04-2023
Felicity Phospate Services
(Pvt) Ltd
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Chloe 19-04-2023 Load Clinkers Universal Shipping
(Pvt) Ltd
Ping An Song 19-04-2023 Disc. Containers Cosco Shipping
Line Pvt Ltd
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Kmtc Ningbo 19-04-2023 D/L Container United Marine
Agencies Pvt Ltd
Vancouver 19-04-2023 D/L Container Oocl Pakistan
(Pvt) Limited
Independent 19-04-2023 D/L Container Riazeda (Pvt) Ltd
Spirit
Seattle Bridge 19-04-2023 D/L Container Ocean Network
Express Pakistan
Bay Yasu 20-04-2023 D/5500 Chemical Eastwind Shipping
Company Ltd
Oocl Atlanta 20-04-2023 D/L Container Cosco Shiping
Line Pak Pvt Ltd
Wan Hai 627 20-04-2023 D/L Container Riazeda (Pvt) Ltd
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Josef 19-04-2023 General Cargo -
Gulf Barakah 19-04-2023 Container Ship -
Uafl Dubai 19-04-2023 Container Ship -
Copenhagen
Eagle 19-04-2023 Cement -
M.T.Quetta 19-04-2023 Tanker -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing
Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1 Haj Cement Crystal Apr. 17, 2023
Mohammad Shipping
MW-2 AL-Karama Cement Global Marine Apr. 14, 2023
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT Eastern Palm oil Alpine Apr. 19, 2023
Nymohaea
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
2nd Container Terminal
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT MSC Containers MSC PAK Apr. 19, 2023
Mgamemnon
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO Octa Lune Gas oil Wilhemsen Apr. 18, 2023
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
EVTL Calypso
Gas LPG Ocean World Apr. 19, 2023
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date
=============================================================================
Northern
Magnitude Containers GAC Apr. 19, 2023
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
Octa Lune Gas oil Wilhemsen Apr. 19, 2023
Calypso LPG Ocean World -do-
Eastern
Nymohaea Palm oil Alpine -do-
=============================================================================
OUTERANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
Lisa Containers GAC Apr. 19, 2023
EM Astoria Containers GAC -do-
Raffles Glory G. Oline Alpine -do-
Milaha Qatar LNG GSA -do-
Hormony Sunflower Alpine Waiting for berth
oil
IkanParang Steel coil Universal -do-
DMC Neptune Soya Bean Northstar -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
AL-Maha LPG MSC PAK Apr. 19, 2023
=============================================================================
