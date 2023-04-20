Follow us

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Wednesday (April 19, 2023).

============================================================================= Alongside East Wharf ============================================================================= Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing No. Date ============================================================================= B-5 Klara Disc Sea Trade 16-04-2023 Selmer Chickpeas (Pvt) Ltd B-11/B-10 Chloe Load Universal Shipping Clinkers (Pvt) Ltd 15-04-2023 B-16/B-17 Effie Disc Legend Shipping & General Logistics Pvt 17-04-2023 Cargo Nmb-1 Al Mohsin Load N.S. Shipping 28-02-2023 General Line Cargo ============================================================================= Alongside WEST Wharf ============================================================================= B-21 Ping An Disc Cosco Shipping 18-04-2023 Song Containers Line Pvt Ltd B-24/B-25 Tomini Disc Rock Wma Shipcare 16-04-2023 Felicity Phospate Services (Pvt) Ltd ============================================================================= Expected Sailing ============================================================================= Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Chloe 19-04-2023 Load Clinkers Universal Shipping (Pvt) Ltd Ping An Song 19-04-2023 Disc. Containers Cosco Shipping Line Pvt Ltd ============================================================================= Expected Arrivals ============================================================================= Kmtc Ningbo 19-04-2023 D/L Container United Marine Agencies Pvt Ltd Vancouver 19-04-2023 D/L Container Oocl Pakistan (Pvt) Limited Independent 19-04-2023 D/L Container Riazeda (Pvt) Ltd Spirit Seattle Bridge 19-04-2023 D/L Container Ocean Network Express Pakistan Bay Yasu 20-04-2023 D/5500 Chemical Eastwind Shipping Company Ltd Oocl Atlanta 20-04-2023 D/L Container Cosco Shiping Line Pak Pvt Ltd Wan Hai 627 20-04-2023 D/L Container Riazeda (Pvt) Ltd ============================================================================= Ship Sailed ============================================================================= Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Josef 19-04-2023 General Cargo - Gulf Barakah 19-04-2023 Container Ship - Uafl Dubai 19-04-2023 Container Ship - Copenhagen Eagle 19-04-2023 Cement - M.T.Quetta 19-04-2023 Tanker - ============================================================================= PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE ============================================================================= Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing Date ============================================================================= MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- MW-1 Haj Cement Crystal Apr. 17, 2023 Mohammad Shipping MW-2 AL-Karama Cement Global Marine Apr. 14, 2023 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LCT Eastern Palm oil Alpine Apr. 19, 2023 Nymohaea ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2nd Container Terminal ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QICT MSC Containers MSC PAK Apr. 19, 2023 Mgamemnon ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO OIL TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO Octa Lune Gas oil Wilhemsen Apr. 18, 2023 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- EVTL Calypso Gas LPG Ocean World Apr. 19, 2023 ============================================================================= DEPARTURE ============================================================================= Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date ============================================================================= Northern Magnitude Containers GAC Apr. 19, 2023 ============================================================================= EXPECTED Departures ============================================================================= Octa Lune Gas oil Wilhemsen Apr. 19, 2023 Calypso LPG Ocean World -do- Eastern Nymohaea Palm oil Alpine -do- ============================================================================= OUTERANCHORAGE ============================================================================= Lisa Containers GAC Apr. 19, 2023 EM Astoria Containers GAC -do- Raffles Glory G. Oline Alpine -do- Milaha Qatar LNG GSA -do- Hormony Sunflower Alpine Waiting for berth oil IkanParang Steel coil Universal -do- DMC Neptune Soya Bean Northstar -do- ============================================================================= EXPECTED ARRIVAL ============================================================================= AL-Maha LPG MSC PAK Apr. 19, 2023 =============================================================================

