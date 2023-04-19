White House announces new artillery ammunition for Ukraine

WASHINGTON: The White House on Wednesday announced a new package of artillery ammunition for Ukraine as the pro-Western country gears up for an expected counter-offensive against Russian invasion.

Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the package will include ammunition for the HIMARS multiple rocket system and artillery rounds. Details were to come later from the Pentagon.

Bakhmut may fall ‘in coming days’: NATO chief

The package, "as part of our ongoing efforts to help Ukraine defend itself against Russia's brutal invasion," will "include more ammunition for US-provided HIMARS rocket systems and anti-armor systems, as well as additional artillery rounds," Jean-Pierre said.

The United States is leading an unprecedented effort by NATO and other allied countries to supply Ukraine with weaponry and other aid as the country pushes back against a Russian onslaught that began in February 2022.

Ukraine is preparing an attempt at a counter-offensive driving Russians back from swaths of occupied territory in the east and south of the country.