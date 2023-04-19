AVN 65.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.74%)
Apr 19, 2023
Pakistan

Governor promulgates two ordinances

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rahman on Tuesday signed and promulgated two ordinances. According to...
Recorder Report Published 19 Apr, 2023 06:36am
LAHORE: Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rahman on Tuesday signed and promulgated two ordinances.

According to details, the governor has promulgated the Sugar Factories Control (Amendment) Ordinance 2023 and Provincial Assembly of Punjab Secretariat Services (Amendment) Ordinance 2023, in exercise of the powers conferred on him under Clause (1) of Article (128) of the Constitution.

As regards, Sugar Factories (Control) (Amendment) Ordinance 2023, Sugar Factories (Control) Act 1950 has been amended for expeditious disposal of appeals and related matters.

As to the Provincial Assembly of Punjab Secretariat Services (Amendment) Ordinance 2023, the Provincial Assembly of Punjab Secretariat Services Act 2019 had no provision for appeal in respect of any order.

After the amendment in the said Act, the employee aggrieved by any such order shall, within sixty (60) days of the notification of such order, have the right to appeal against it before the speaker or the governor of Punjab.

If the order is passed by any authority other than the Speaker, then the aggrieved employee can appeal to the Speaker, while if the order is passed by the Speaker, then the aggrieved employee shall have a right to prefer an appeal against it before the governor of Punjab.

Moreover, the governor chaired a meeting, which reviewed the undergoing South Punjab development projects.

Expressing his satisfaction with the effectiveness and performance of the South Punjab Secretariat, he called for taking more steps to accelerate the process of development in the region.

He said the establishment of the Endowment Fund in colleges of South Punjab and the law of compulsory teaching of the Holy Quran in private schools should be strictly implemented.

The governor asked the secretary of Primary and Secondary Health Care South Punjab to report within two days about the functioning of dialysis machines in all hospitals.

He directed the staff of all Union Councils of South Punjab to provide better facilities to the citizens.

He also issued instructions to complete the Motorway Jhangara Link Road by June 30, this year. He said the issues of blockage of sewage lines in Bahawalpur City must be resolved permanently.

