‘Deal with sorrows alone’: Mahira Khan reflects on challenges of being a celebrity

Reflecting on the challenges of being a public figure, Pakistan actor Mahira Khan admitted celebrities can end up dealing with issues “alone” as the situation can demand them to be strong, stressing that a break from social media is important.

In an interview with actor and web-show host Haider Rifaat on Monday, Mahira also shared her journey as a celebrity and why it positions her to raise awareness on various social issues.

Reflecting on her career, she shared how the experience has been “mostly positive.”

“It’s a rare thing for someone to dream of something, and to be able to live it,” she said.

She admitted that although trolls and painful moments make her hesitant at times, she has never regretted anything in her career.

“I don’t know if I would’ve thrived anywhere else, apart from an environment that was creative,” she shared.

Highlighting some drawbacks, Mahira acknowledged that as a public figure, there was an element of the public “owning” her.

“Of course to a degree I am theirs, I am my fans’.”

“But I am also myself, before I am an actor, even a mother, I am me. And then I am all these other things,” she explained.

Responding to a question about kindness, she shared how she finds it the easiest thing to be — to be kind. However, that also means you deal with a lot of hurt and pain alone.

Mahira said that she found it challenging as an actor to be expected to deliver emotional content on set while dealing with her own emotional state.

“What I find hard is that as an actor, there are times when you are working, you’re delivering all this heavy stuff - you’re not only carrying emotional baggage from your home or your life, but you’re also taking on the emotional baggage of your character and then you’re on set.

“Because you’re in a position where everyone is looking at you and looking to you for that energy kindness or smiles, sometimes it’s draining,” Mahira shared.

“When I take a break from social media, everyone should know I’m not in a good place. I just need time off.”

She admitted that it was difficult for people to relate to her struggles as a celebrity.

“I don’t think any of them can relate to what I’m going through because we all have a unique life,” she asserted. “Especially me, I’m in a position where it’s hard for people to relate.

“You deal with your sorrows alone,” she surmised.

Responding to a question about celebrities standing up for and speaking up for and against social and political issues, she responded how celebrities are “easy targets”.

“We are then used by journalists or political parties as baits, as easy targets,” she responded, stating how she understands why some celebrities are not vocal about issues.

“I really don’t blame anybody who doesn’t stand up for what they probably believe in.”

The actor also addressed the issue of safety in Pakistan, stating that women, in particular, were not safe. “I’m not in a good position to be asked this … I am in a position where I am safer than most people.”

Speaking about her role as a Goodwill Ambassador for UNHCR, Mahira acknowledged that progress had been made for refugees especially Afghans in Pakistan, but there was still much work to be done.

She believes that although Pakistan has been one of the best hosts for refugees “the world over”, the stigma attached to them remains, and more work needs to be done.

Speaking about the power of celebrity and why celebrities are best positioned to raise awareness about issues, she stated: “We are able to catch more eyeballs. Because of that, we are able to catch more ears. When we talk, people listen. And that’s why we’ve been given this responsibility to raise awareness.”