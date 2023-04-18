BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day
- Important updates from April 17, 2023
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.
Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:
- Rupee ends winning streak, settles at 284.71 against US dollar
- SC, govt confrontation deepens after NA approves summary on non-provision of election funds
- PTI’s Ali Haider Zaidi remanded in Karachi police’s custody for 3 days
- Eid holidays: PSX to remain closed from April 21 to April 25
- Jul-Feb: Large Scale Manufacturing Industries output dips 5.56% YoY
- PSX ends another session flat as KSE-100 'remains mostly directionless'
- Imran appears before court as LHC takes up his pleas against several cases
- Dubai fire: PM Shehbaz directs Pakistan’s UAE mission to help families of victims
- Import of spare-parts: Hubco concerned at forex ‘unavailability’
- The challenge of smuggling: PM directs Suparco to provide real-time satellite imagery
- PTI wants contempt proceedings against PM, others
- Motion seeking Rs21bn for polls in Punjab rejected
