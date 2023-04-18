AVN 65.81 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.9%)
BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from April 17, 2023
BR Web Desk Published April 18, 2023 Updated April 18, 2023 08:36am
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Rupee ends winning streak, settles at 284.71 against US dollar

Read here for details.

  • SC, govt confrontation deepens after NA approves summary on non-provision of election funds

Read here for details.

  • PTI’s Ali Haider Zaidi remanded in Karachi police’s custody for 3 days

Read here for details.

  • Eid holidays: PSX to remain closed from April 21 to April 25

Read here for details.

  • Jul-Feb: Large Scale Manufacturing Industries output dips 5.56% YoY

Read here for details.

  • PSX ends another session flat as KSE-100 'remains mostly directionless'

Read here for details.

  • Imran appears before court as LHC takes up his pleas against several cases

Read here for details.

  • Dubai fire: PM Shehbaz directs Pakistan’s UAE mission to help families of victims

Read here for details.

  • Import of spare-parts: Hubco concerned at forex ‘unavailability’

Read here for details.

  • The challenge of smuggling: PM directs Suparco to provide real-time satellite imagery

Read here for details.

  • PTI wants contempt proceedings against PM, others

Read here for details.

  • Motion seeking Rs21bn for polls in Punjab rejected

Read here for details.

