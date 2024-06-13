AIRLINK 78.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.08%)
BOP 4.77 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.58%)
CNERGY 4.16 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.23%)
DFML 39.29 Increased By ▲ 2.81 (7.7%)
DGKC 95.65 Increased By ▲ 7.40 (8.39%)
FCCL 24.16 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (8.39%)
FFBL 32.77 Increased By ▲ 2.62 (8.69%)
FFL 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.07%)
GGL 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.32%)
HASCOL 6.54 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (7.04%)
HBL 109.50 Increased By ▲ 4.50 (4.29%)
HUBC 145.01 Increased By ▲ 7.51 (5.46%)
HUMNL 10.73 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.75%)
KEL 4.73 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.94%)
KOSM 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (6.5%)
MLCF 39.40 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (6.11%)
OGDC 129.25 Increased By ▲ 10.06 (8.44%)
PAEL 25.87 Increased By ▲ 1.89 (7.88%)
PIBTL 6.34 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4.45%)
PPL 122.70 Increased By ▲ 8.65 (7.58%)
PRL 24.35 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (5.09%)
PTC 12.99 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (6.48%)
SEARL 61.18 Increased By ▲ 2.13 (3.61%)
SNGP 65.20 Increased By ▲ 3.22 (5.2%)
SSGC 9.89 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.33%)
TELE 7.86 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.48%)
TPLP 9.85 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.9%)
TRG 64.50 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.22%)
UNITY 26.99 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.52%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.54%)
BR100 7,977 Increased By 398.8 (5.26%)
BR30 25,602 Increased By 1383.8 (5.71%)
KSE100 76,208 Increased By 3410.7 (4.69%)
KSE30 24,438 Increased By 1225 (5.28%)
Jun 13, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PM Shehbaz meets Fazl, proposes formation of committee for political dialogue

  • Premier says JUI-F chief has always promoted peaceful struggle for the protection of democratic values
BR Web Desk Published 13 Jun, 2024 04:58pm

In a meeting with JUI-F head Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif proposed the formation of a committee for resolving political issues through cooperation, Radio Pakistan reported on Wednesday.

The premier made this proposal during a visit to JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s residence in Islamabad today.

KP governor says willing to hold dialogue with PTI if party apologises for past mistakes

PM Shehbaz praised JUI-F’s religious services. He said the JUI-F chief has always promoted peaceful struggle for the protection of democratic values.

Earlier upon arrival, the JUI-F Chief received the Prime Minister.

The development comes days after JUI-F and PTI agreed to launch a joint struggle for supremacy of the constitution, democracy, and rule of law in the country.

Supremacy of constitution, democracy: JUI, PTI agree to launch joint struggle

Talking to reporters, the JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, after holding a meeting with a PTI delegation led by the opposition leader in National Assembly Omar Ayub, at his residence, said that “the JUI-F and the PTI should join hands for common goals, on which both parties have a similar viewpoint inside and outside the parliament.”

Rehman said that if PTI and JUIF could not end their differences, they could – at least – normalize their attitudes toward each other as some of the things need to be ignored to achieve a common goal which is of mutual interest for both sides.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman JUIF Constitution PM Shehbaz Sharif political committees

Comments

200 characters

PM Shehbaz meets Fazl, proposes formation of committee for political dialogue

Rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Budget FY2024-25: Punjab govt presents Rs5.4 trillion ‘tax-free’ budget

Israeli forces thrust deeper into Rafah as diplomacy falters

Gold price per tola declines Rs1,200 in Pakistan

Oil softens on Fed rate decision, ample supply outlook

Finance Bill 2024: New ‘late filers’ category introduced

Defence budget raised by 17.6pc

Non-tax revenue: Rs32.6bn earmarked from 4G/5G licences

Prepaid internet, phone cards: Govt increases income tax rate for non-filers

Read more stories