PM Shehbaz meets Fazl, proposes formation of committee for political dialogue

In a meeting with JUI-F head Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif proposed the formation of a committee for resolving political issues through cooperation, Radio Pakistan reported on Wednesday.

The premier made this proposal during a visit to JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s residence in Islamabad today.

PM Shehbaz praised JUI-F’s religious services. He said the JUI-F chief has always promoted peaceful struggle for the protection of democratic values.

Earlier upon arrival, the JUI-F Chief received the Prime Minister.

The development comes days after JUI-F and PTI agreed to launch a joint struggle for supremacy of the constitution, democracy, and rule of law in the country.

Talking to reporters, the JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, after holding a meeting with a PTI delegation led by the opposition leader in National Assembly Omar Ayub, at his residence, said that “the JUI-F and the PTI should join hands for common goals, on which both parties have a similar viewpoint inside and outside the parliament.”

Rehman said that if PTI and JUIF could not end their differences, they could – at least – normalize their attitudes toward each other as some of the things need to be ignored to achieve a common goal which is of mutual interest for both sides.