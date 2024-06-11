Key highlights of Pakistan Economic Survey 2023-24

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb unveiled the Pakistan Economic Survey 2023-24 on Tuesday, recapping the annual report on the country’s economic progress for the outgoing financial year.

With 2.38% growth (July-March) in FY2023-24 against a contraction of 0.2% in FY2022-23 and inflation reading at 24.5% in July-May of the FY24, Aurangzeb said Pakistan will manage external debt in FY25 similar to its pattern adopted in the outgoing fiscal.

Business Recorder presents major highlights of the document that is mostly based on July-March of FY24 figures.

Real GDP grew by 2.38% in FY24, reversing the negative growth of 0.2% in FY23 on prudent policy management, resumed inflows from partners, and recovery in major trading partners.

The key driver of economic growth in FY24 was the agriculture sector, which grew the most in 19 years, according to the survey. The sector grew by 6.25% in FY24, driven by 16.82% growth in key crops like wheat, rice, and cotton.

Industrial sector grew by 1.21% in FY24, with manufacturing up by 2.42% and construction by 5.86%.

Services sector, making up 57.7% of GDP in FY24, experienced a moderate growth of 1.21%.

GDP at current market prices increased by 26.4% to Rs106 trillion in FY24, up from Rs84 trillion last year.

Per capita income rose by $129 to $1,680, due to increased economic activity and exchange rate appreciation.

Investment-to-GDP ratio fell to 13.14% in FY24 from 14.13% in FY23, mainly due to contractionary macroeconomic policies and political uncertainty.

Saving-to-GDP ratio was 13% in FY24, slightly down from 13.2% in FY23.

Growth of the automobile sector plunged by 37.4% against a contraction of 42.2% last year.

Pharmaceuticals witnessed encouraging growth of 23.2%, against a contraction of 23.1% last year.

Food group imports declined by 14.2%. The group’s imports dropped to $6.3 billion.

The government is focused on maintaining a stable economy by prioritising exports and investment. Through continued policy and reform implementation, growth is anticipated to reach its medium-term potential of 5.5% by FY 2027 gradually. - Economic Survey 2023-24