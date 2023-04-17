AVN 65.81 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.9%)
BAFL 28.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.67%)
BOP 3.96 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
CNERGY 3.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.59%)
DFML 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
DGKC 44.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.42%)
EPCL 44.44 Decreased By ▼ -1.59 (-3.45%)
FCCL 11.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.84%)
FFL 5.34 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.95%)
FLYNG 5.86 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.51%)
GGL 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
HUBC 69.01 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.54%)
HUMNL 5.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.25%)
KAPCO 24.60 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.03%)
KEL 2.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.01%)
LOTCHEM 25.30 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.76%)
MLCF 26.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.72%)
NETSOL 74.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
OGDC 85.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.19%)
PAEL 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.47%)
PIBTL 3.97 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 67.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.24%)
PRL 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.4%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-6.54%)
SNGP 40.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.87%)
TELE 8.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
TPLP 14.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.68%)
TRG 108.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.25%)
UNITY 12.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.54%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,100 Decreased By -5.2 (-0.13%)
BR30 14,671 Decreased By -28.5 (-0.19%)
KSE100 40,247 Increased By 41.1 (0.1%)
KSE30 14,992 Increased By 3 (0.02%)
Eid holidays: PSX to remain closed from April 21 to April 25

  • Federal government has announced a five-day-long holiday for Eid-ul-Fitr in Pakistan
BR Web Desk Published April 17, 2023 Updated April 17, 2023 07:16pm
Follow us

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) has announced market closure from April 21, 2023 to April 25, 2023 on account of Eid-ul-Fitr.

In a notification on Monday, the PSX said “all TRE Certificate Holders, staff and concerned are hereby informed that PSX shall remain closed from Friday, April 21, 2023 till Tuesday, April 25, 2023 on account of Eid-ul-Fitr holidays.”

On Thursday, the federal government announced a five-day-long holiday for Eid-ul-Fitr in Pakistan.

According to a statement issued by Ministry of Interior, Eid-ul-Fitr holidays will be observed from Friday, April 21 to Tuesday, April 25.

The holidays were approved on the recommendation of the Cabinet Division. A formal notification will be issued by the interior ministry.

Mufti Khalid Ijaz said that Eid-ul-Fitr 2023 would most likely be celebrated on April 22 after completing 30 fasting days of the holy month of Ramazan.

He said it is unlikely that the Shawwal moon will be sighted on April 21 evening.

