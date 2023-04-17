Eid holidays: PSX to remain closed from April 21 to April 25

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) has announced market closure from April 21, 2023 to April 25, 2023 on account of Eid-ul-Fitr.

In a notification on Monday, the PSX said “all TRE Certificate Holders, staff and concerned are hereby informed that PSX shall remain closed from Friday, April 21, 2023 till Tuesday, April 25, 2023 on account of Eid-ul-Fitr holidays.”

On Thursday, the federal government announced a five-day-long holiday for Eid-ul-Fitr in Pakistan.

According to a statement issued by Ministry of Interior, Eid-ul-Fitr holidays will be observed from Friday, April 21 to Tuesday, April 25.

The holidays were approved on the recommendation of the Cabinet Division. A formal notification will be issued by the interior ministry.

Mufti Khalid Ijaz said that Eid-ul-Fitr 2023 would most likely be celebrated on April 22 after completing 30 fasting days of the holy month of Ramazan.

He said it is unlikely that the Shawwal moon will be sighted on April 21 evening.