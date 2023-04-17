AVN 65.81 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.9%)
BAFL 28.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.67%)
BOP 3.96 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
CNERGY 3.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.59%)
DFML 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
DGKC 44.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.42%)
EPCL 44.44 Decreased By ▼ -1.59 (-3.45%)
FCCL 11.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.84%)
FFL 5.34 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.95%)
FLYNG 5.86 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.51%)
GGL 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
HUBC 69.01 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.54%)
HUMNL 5.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.25%)
KAPCO 24.60 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.03%)
KEL 2.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.01%)
LOTCHEM 25.30 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.76%)
MLCF 26.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.72%)
NETSOL 74.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
OGDC 85.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.19%)
PAEL 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.47%)
PIBTL 3.97 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 67.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.24%)
PRL 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.4%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-6.54%)
SNGP 40.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.87%)
TELE 8.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
TPLP 14.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.68%)
TRG 108.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.25%)
UNITY 12.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.54%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,100 Decreased By -5.2 (-0.13%)
BR30 14,671 Decreased By -28.5 (-0.19%)
KSE100 40,247 Increased By 41.1 (0.1%)
KSE30 14,992 Increased By 3 (0.02%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 17, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Imran appears before court as LHC takes up his pleas against several cases

  • Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh presides over the proceedings
BR Web Desk Published April 17, 2023 Updated April 17, 2023 02:32pm
Follow us

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan reached the Lahore High Court on Monday as the court takes up his petition to quash multiple cases filed against him.

During the hearing presided by Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh, Imran’s counsel said that new cases were being filed against his client with each passing day, asking that the police high-ups should appear in court and explain whether an arrest was even necessary.

Imran shared that he had received information about an upcoming operation at his Zaman Park residence during the Eid holidays.

The PTI chief alleged that the government did not just want to put him in jail, but wanted to eliminate him and urged the court to issue strict directions to prevent the government from conducting any further operations.

Earlier, Imran had approached the LHC against all the cases registered against him all over Pakistan.

He contended that as many as 121 cases have been registered against him in Lahore, Islamabad, Karachi, and other cities of Pakistan illegally and with mala fide intentions to victimize him politically.

The former PM said the government wants to stop him from launching a campaign for the forthcoming elections and is harassing and arresting his party leaders and workers

FIRs registered across country: IK moves LHC

He pleaded to the high court to restrain the government from registering criminal cases without notice of the court, and from taking any measures against the petitioner till the disposal of his petition.

Last week, the Lahore High Court (LHC) granted Imran protective bail in a sedition case till April 26.

Separately, the IHC has issued notices to the police after Imran made a petition requesting the court to quash a mutiny case registered against him at Ramna police station.

Meanwhile, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) informed the Islamabad High Court (IHC) that Imran Khan was not cooperating in the inquiry of Toshakhana case.

Lahore High Court Imran Khan

Comments

1000 characters
javed Ali Shafi Apr 17, 2023 03:10pm
Mafia king Zardari and Nawaz want to eliminate Imran Khan the ex cricketer.He is a thorn.Poor have to rise if they want new Pakistan. Long Live Pakistan minus Mafia.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Imran appears before court as LHC takes up his pleas against several cases

Rupee ends winning streak, settles at 284.71 against US dollar

PTI writes letter to Alvi

In response to SC order SBP acts obligingly

PM, caretaker CM sharpen the focus on Lahore

Dubai fire: PM Shehbaz directs Pakistan’s UAE mission to help families of victims

India, Russia in talks on free trade deal

Public Sector Development Programme: Rs129bn released for development projects

Guddu power plant: GHCL seeks approval to buy equipment

Supply of Thar coal to industry: Tax amendments on the cards

Read more stories