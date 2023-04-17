Imran appears before court as LHC takes up his pleas against several cases

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan reached the Lahore High Court on Monday as the court takes up his petition to quash multiple cases filed against him.

During the hearing presided by Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh, Imran’s counsel said that new cases were being filed against his client with each passing day, asking that the police high-ups should appear in court and explain whether an arrest was even necessary.

Imran shared that he had received information about an upcoming operation at his Zaman Park residence during the Eid holidays.

The PTI chief alleged that the government did not just want to put him in jail, but wanted to eliminate him and urged the court to issue strict directions to prevent the government from conducting any further operations.

Earlier, Imran had approached the LHC against all the cases registered against him all over Pakistan.

He contended that as many as 121 cases have been registered against him in Lahore, Islamabad, Karachi, and other cities of Pakistan illegally and with mala fide intentions to victimize him politically.

The former PM said the government wants to stop him from launching a campaign for the forthcoming elections and is harassing and arresting his party leaders and workers

FIRs registered across country: IK moves LHC

He pleaded to the high court to restrain the government from registering criminal cases without notice of the court, and from taking any measures against the petitioner till the disposal of his petition.

Last week, the Lahore High Court (LHC) granted Imran protective bail in a sedition case till April 26.

Separately, the IHC has issued notices to the police after Imran made a petition requesting the court to quash a mutiny case registered against him at Ramna police station.

Meanwhile, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) informed the Islamabad High Court (IHC) that Imran Khan was not cooperating in the inquiry of Toshakhana case.