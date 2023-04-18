AVN 65.81 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.9%)
BAFL 28.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.67%)
BOP 3.96 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
CNERGY 3.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.59%)
DFML 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
DGKC 44.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.42%)
EPCL 44.44 Decreased By ▼ -1.59 (-3.45%)
FCCL 11.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.84%)
FFL 5.34 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.95%)
FLYNG 5.86 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.51%)
GGL 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
HUBC 69.01 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.54%)
HUMNL 5.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.25%)
KAPCO 24.60 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.03%)
KEL 2.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.01%)
LOTCHEM 25.30 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.76%)
MLCF 26.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.72%)
NETSOL 74.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
OGDC 85.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.19%)
PAEL 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.47%)
PIBTL 3.97 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 67.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.24%)
PRL 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.4%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-6.54%)
SNGP 40.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.87%)
TELE 8.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
TPLP 14.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.68%)
TRG 108.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.25%)
UNITY 12.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.54%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,100 Decreased By -5.2 (-0.13%)
BR30 14,671 Decreased By -28.5 (-0.19%)
KSE100 40,247 Increased By 41.1 (0.1%)
KSE30 14,992 Increased By 3 (0.02%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 18, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

The challenge of smuggling: PM directs Suparco to provide real-time satellite imagery

Zaheer Abbasi Published 18 Apr, 2023 06:21am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Monday directed Suparco to provide real-time satellite imagery of the country’s borders and traffic data to prevent smuggling.

The prime minister directed this while chairing a meeting on the smuggling of wheat, flour, sugar, and urea. The prime minister issued instructions to the concerned institutions to increase the number of these check posts.

The prime minister directed the chief secretary Punjab to supply the sugar seized in the recent failed smuggling attempts to the vendors and ensure that it is sold at the government-fixed rate of Rs95 per kg. He directed the Federal Minister for Food Security to call a meeting of the Sugar Advisory Board today to determine the support price of the sugarcane crop. He also directed to implement these measures and submit a report within two days.

PM authorizes major crackdown against smuggling, hoarding of sugar

The premier was informed about the measures taken by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), the Ministry of Interior, and the law enforcement agencies to prevent smuggling between provinces and outside the country.

The meeting was told that a nationwide operation is underway to prevent the smuggling of urea fertilizer and sugar. The meeting was further informed that on Sunday 49 trucks were seized by the FBR and law enforcement agencies, while FC also foiled attempts to smuggle thousands of tons of urea and sugar and took the items into their custody.

Joint patrolling teams are being established to stop cross-border smuggling, while four joint patrolling check posts have been established in Balochistan on the advice of intelligence agencies, where law enforcement agencies and the FBR will work together. The meeting was told that along with the identification of godowns in the border districts, the items caught in the failed smuggling attempts are being delivered to the dealers and facilitators under the track and trace system.

The meeting was also informed about the prepared list of names of officers who facilitate smuggling. In the meeting, the representatives of the sensitive institutions said that not only the smuggling items and their routes have been identified, but also the people involved have been identified, but action is also being taken against them.

It was further informed that 740 godowns used for storage in the border districts of the entire country have been identified. In the last four days, 2,800 metric tons of sugar and 1,400 metric tons of urea have been seized by law enforcement agencies during various operations.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Shehbaz Sharif Sugar LEAs FBR flour urea smuggling of wheat PM Shehbaz Sharif SUPARCO

Comments

1000 characters

The challenge of smuggling: PM directs Suparco to provide real-time satellite imagery

Guddu plant repair: GE seeks clearance of all dues by 30th

Gas supply restored: LDPL withdraws OFME notice

Motion seeking Rs21bn for polls in Punjab rejected

Cabinet forwards summary to NA

Election in Punjab: NA panel asks MoF to arrange funds for ECP

Jul-Feb LSMI output declines 5.56pc YoY

PTI wants contempt proceedings against PM, others

Four ‘essential’ commodities: Customs given legal backing to take action against smuggling

Stress seen as major cause of Indian military fratricides, suicides

Read more stories