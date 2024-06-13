Prepaid internet, phone cards: Govt increases income tax rate for non-filers

ISLAMABAD: The government has increased the income tax rate for non-filers purchasing prepaid internet and phone cards, as well as, units for electronic mediums to a hefty 75 percent of the bill or sale price.

In order to broaden the tax base, the government has incorporated major changes for non-filers of income tax returns.

Budget 2024-25 documents revealed that the government has proposed changes in income tax withholding tax rates and proposed that in the case of persons mentioned in income tax general order issued under section 114B (income tax return non-filers mobile users), the rate of collection of tax shall be 75% of the amount of bill or sale price of internet pre-paid card or prepaid telephone card or sale of units to any electronic medium or whatever form.

