AVN 66.33 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (1.7%)
BAFL 28.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.84%)
BOP 3.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.29%)
DFML 10.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.81%)
DGKC 44.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
EPCL 44.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.03 (-4.41%)
FCCL 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.59%)
FFL 5.35 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.13%)
FLYNG 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
GGL 11.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.54%)
HUBC 69.20 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.82%)
HUMNL 5.59 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
KAPCO 24.64 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.19%)
KEL 2.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.01%)
LOTCHEM 25.19 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.32%)
MLCF 26.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.26%)
NETSOL 75.13 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.44%)
OGDC 85.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.38%)
PAEL 10.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.5%)
PPL 67.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.12%)
PRL 12.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
SILK 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.74%)
SNGP 41.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.48%)
TELE 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.63%)
TPLP 14.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.49%)
TRG 109.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.1%)
UNITY 12.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.56%)
BR100 4,096 Decreased By -9.7 (-0.24%)
BR30 14,689 Decreased By -11.3 (-0.08%)
KSE100 40,222 Increased By 16.8 (0.04%)
KSE30 14,978 Decreased By -11.7 (-0.08%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 17, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Dubai fire: PM Shehbaz directs Pakistan’s UAE mission to help families of victims

  • Expresses grief and sorrow over the death of three Pakistanis
BR Web Desk Published 17 Apr, 2023 10:37am
Follow us

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed sorrow over the death of three Pakistanis in a residential building fire in Dubai and has also directed Pakistan's Mission in the UAE to extend support to the affected families.

The fire broke out at midday on Saturday on the fourth floor of a building in the Al-Ras neighbourhood in the old part of the city, as per AFP.

"I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families over the tragedy. Have directed Pakistan's Mission in the UAE to extend support to the affected families," the PM said in a tweet today.

The civil defence force said preliminary investigations showed the fire was caused by a “lack of compliance with building security and safety requirements”, the UAE's government’s media office said in a statement.

The nationalities of the victims have not been revealed officially, but local media reports said four Indians, three Pakistanis, one Cameroonian, one Sudanese and one West African were among the dead.

fire Dubai

Comments

1000 characters

Dubai fire: PM Shehbaz directs Pakistan’s UAE mission to help families of victims

Intra-day update: rupee records marginal loss against US dollar

PTI writes letter to Alvi

PM, caretaker CM sharpen the focus on Lahore

Public Sector Development Programme: Rs129bn released for development projects

Guddu power plant: GHCL seeks approval to buy equipment

Supply of Thar coal to industry: Tax amendments on the cards

Transportation services or carriage of goods thru roads: Provinces notify formula for sales tax

FTO’s jurisdiction: IHC sets aside President’s order

Three Pakistanis among 16 killed in Dubai building blaze

Read more stories