Apr 18, 2023
PTI wants contempt proceedings against PM, others

Published 18 Apr, 2023 06:21am
LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader and former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry urged the Supreme Court of Pakistan to initiate contempt of court proceedings against State Bank of Pakistan, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and federal cabinet for not releasing funds for elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

Taking to the Twitter, he said that the PTI stands united on the issue of negotiations, while the government is showing no serious commitment towards it. He emphasised that negotiations can only be held within the limits set by the Constitution and the Supreme Court.

He said that it will be tantamount to sabotaging the constitution if elections are not held in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Fawad asks Supreme Court to appoint administrators in Punjab, KP

Chaudhry went on to say that the State Bank’s failure to release funds after the Supreme Court’s is a violation of the order and the apex court must initiate contempt of court proceedings against the Prime Minister and the Cabinet and disqualify them by the court.

In another tweet, he wrote that the parliament doesn’t have the authority to prevent people from voting, adding that such a parliament can lay the foundation of a fascist government.

He argued that any democratic system cannot be associated with such a parliament and its decisions, as the constitution clearly states that the parliament has no prerogative over election expenses.

Chaudhry said that if elections were not held in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), it would be tantamount to sabotaging the constitution. “The court should fulfil their wish of getting disqualified,” he added.

PTI wants contempt proceedings against PM, others

