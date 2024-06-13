AIRLINK 78.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.08%)
BOP 4.77 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.58%)
CNERGY 4.16 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.23%)
DFML 39.29 Increased By ▲ 2.81 (7.7%)
DGKC 95.65 Increased By ▲ 7.40 (8.39%)
FCCL 24.16 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (8.39%)
FFBL 32.77 Increased By ▲ 2.62 (8.69%)
FFL 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.07%)
GGL 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.32%)
HASCOL 6.54 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (7.04%)
HBL 109.50 Increased By ▲ 4.50 (4.29%)
HUBC 145.01 Increased By ▲ 7.51 (5.46%)
HUMNL 10.73 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.75%)
KEL 4.73 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.94%)
KOSM 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (6.5%)
MLCF 39.40 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (6.11%)
OGDC 129.25 Increased By ▲ 10.06 (8.44%)
PAEL 25.87 Increased By ▲ 1.89 (7.88%)
PIBTL 6.34 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4.45%)
PPL 122.70 Increased By ▲ 8.65 (7.58%)
PRL 24.35 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (5.09%)
PTC 12.99 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (6.48%)
SEARL 61.18 Increased By ▲ 2.13 (3.61%)
SNGP 65.20 Increased By ▲ 3.22 (5.2%)
SSGC 9.89 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.33%)
TELE 7.86 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.48%)
TPLP 9.85 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.9%)
TRG 64.50 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.22%)
UNITY 26.99 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.52%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.54%)
BR100 7,977 Increased By 398.8 (5.26%)
BR30 25,602 Increased By 1383.8 (5.71%)
KSE100 76,208 Increased By 3410.7 (4.69%)
KSE30 24,438 Increased By 1225 (5.28%)
Jun 13, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Budget FY2024-25: Punjab govt presents Rs5.4 trillion ‘tax-free’ budget

BR Web Desk Published June 13, 2024 Updated June 13, 2024 06:11pm
LIVE : Punjab Finance Minister Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman presents budget for FY25

Punjab Finance Minister Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman on Thursday presented the provincial budget for the financial year 2024-25 in the assembly session.

A day after the federal government announced its budget, the provincial government proposed its Rs5.4 trillion budget for the upcoming fiscal year.

As the provincial minister presents the budget, the opposition can be seen tearing the budget document in protest.

He started the budget speech mentioning the measures taken by the incumbent provincial government. “It will be the first tax-free budget of the current government”.

Free solar to 100-unit consumers

The minister said a Rs9.5 billion Chief Minister Roshan Gharana Programme would provide relief to people in the province affected by exorbitant power bills. In the first phase, he said, the provincial Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) led government was providing free solar systems to those who consume up to 100 electricity units. The government would also pay the installation charges, he added.

Apni Chat Apna Ghar Scheme

Punjab finance minister said Rs10 billion was allocated for Apni Chat Apna Ghar Scheme to help families have their own house.

Kissan Dost Package

The minister announced that the provincial government was introducing a Kissan Dost Package that he claimed was “the biggest in the country’s history”. The package includes interest-free loans of Rs75 billion in total to 500,000 farmers in the province.

Agri tube-well solarisation

In his speech, Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman said the provincial government would spend Rs9 billion on solarisation of 7,000 tube-wells in the province.

Green Tractor Programme

The minister said Rs30 billion had been allocated for Chief Minister Green Tractor Programme through which farmers in the province would be able to get interest-free loans with easy installments to buy tractors.

  • Rs1.25 billion for model agricultural malls across the province
  • Rs2 billion for livestock cards in Punjab
  • Rs8 billion for Aquaculture Shrimp Farming Programme
  • Rs5 billion for model fish markets in cities

District SDGs Programme

The minister announced that Rs80 billion would be spent on Chief Minister District Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Programme to see development needs on district levels.

More to follow

Punjab Budget 2024 25 FY25 Budget Live budget 2024 2025 Punjab budget for FY25

Comments

200 characters

Budget FY2024-25: Punjab govt presents Rs5.4 trillion ‘tax-free’ budget

Rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Israeli forces thrust deeper into Rafah as diplomacy falters

PM Shehbaz meets Fazl, proposes formation of committee for political dialogue

Gold price per tola declines Rs1,200 in Pakistan

Oil softens on Fed rate decision, ample supply outlook

Finance Bill 2024: New ‘late filers’ category introduced

Defence budget raised by 17.6pc

Non-tax revenue: Rs32.6bn earmarked from 4G/5G licences

Prepaid internet, phone cards: Govt increases income tax rate for non-filers

Read more stories