Budget FY2024-25: Punjab govt presents Rs5.4 trillion ‘tax-free’ budget

Punjab Finance Minister Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman on Thursday presented the provincial budget for the financial year 2024-25 in the assembly session.

A day after the federal government announced its budget, the provincial government proposed its Rs5.4 trillion budget for the upcoming fiscal year.

As the provincial minister presents the budget, the opposition can be seen tearing the budget document in protest.

He started the budget speech mentioning the measures taken by the incumbent provincial government. “It will be the first tax-free budget of the current government”.

Free solar to 100-unit consumers

The minister said a Rs9.5 billion Chief Minister Roshan Gharana Programme would provide relief to people in the province affected by exorbitant power bills. In the first phase, he said, the provincial Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) led government was providing free solar systems to those who consume up to 100 electricity units. The government would also pay the installation charges, he added.

Apni Chat Apna Ghar Scheme

Punjab finance minister said Rs10 billion was allocated for Apni Chat Apna Ghar Scheme to help families have their own house.

Kissan Dost Package

The minister announced that the provincial government was introducing a Kissan Dost Package that he claimed was “the biggest in the country’s history”. The package includes interest-free loans of Rs75 billion in total to 500,000 farmers in the province.

Agri tube-well solarisation

In his speech, Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman said the provincial government would spend Rs9 billion on solarisation of 7,000 tube-wells in the province.

Green Tractor Programme

The minister said Rs30 billion had been allocated for Chief Minister Green Tractor Programme through which farmers in the province would be able to get interest-free loans with easy installments to buy tractors.

Rs1.25 billion for model agricultural malls across the province

Rs2 billion for livestock cards in Punjab

Rs8 billion for Aquaculture Shrimp Farming Programme

Rs5 billion for model fish markets in cities

District SDGs Programme

The minister announced that Rs80 billion would be spent on Chief Minister District Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Programme to see development needs on district levels.

More to follow