Markets

Gold price per tola declines Rs1,200 in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published 13 Jun, 2024 03:32pm

Gold prices decreased in Pakistan on Thursday in line with a decline in the international rate. In the local market, gold price per tola stood at Rs240,700 after a single-day fall of Rs1,200.

The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs206,361 after it registered a decline of Rs1,029, according to rates shared by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Wednesday, gold price per tola had increased by Rs600 in Pakistan.

The international rate of gold increased on Thursday. As per APGJSA, the rate was set at $2,315 per ounce (with a premium of $20) after it gained $2 during the day.

Meanwhile, silver rates remained stable at Rs2,750 per tola.

Back in April, gold hit an all-time high of Rs252,200 per tola in the local market.

