AIRLINK 78.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
BOP 4.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.23%)
CNERGY 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.72%)
DFML 38.43 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (5.35%)
DGKC 93.60 Increased By ▲ 5.35 (6.06%)
FCCL 23.75 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (6.55%)
FFBL 32.77 Increased By ▲ 2.62 (8.69%)
FFL 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.85%)
GGL 10.11 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.92%)
HASCOL 6.26 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.45%)
HBL 108.55 Increased By ▲ 3.55 (3.38%)
HUBC 142.80 Increased By ▲ 5.30 (3.85%)
HUMNL 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.41%)
KEL 4.70 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.29%)
KOSM 4.19 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (4.75%)
MLCF 38.69 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (4.2%)
OGDC 129.25 Increased By ▲ 10.06 (8.44%)
PAEL 25.20 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (5.09%)
PIBTL 6.26 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.13%)
PPL 121.15 Increased By ▲ 7.10 (6.23%)
PRL 24.15 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (4.23%)
PTC 12.96 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (6.23%)
SEARL 61.60 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (4.32%)
SNGP 64.01 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (3.28%)
SSGC 9.81 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.51%)
TELE 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3%)
TPLP 9.79 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.27%)
TRG 64.60 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (1.38%)
UNITY 26.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.37%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.31%)
BR100 7,924 Increased By 346.3 (4.57%)
BR30 25,378 Increased By 1159.9 (4.79%)
KSE100 75,687 Increased By 2889.9 (3.97%)
KSE30 24,272 Increased By 1058.5 (4.56%)
Jun 13, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Israeli forces thrust deeper into Rafah as diplomacy falters

Reuters Published 13 Jun, 2024 01:00pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

CAIRO: Israeli tanks advanced deeper into the western area of Rafah, amid one of the worst nights of bombardment from air, ground, and sea, forcing many families to flee their homes and tents under darkness, residents said on Thursday.

Residents said the Israeli forces thrust towards the Al-Mawasi area of Rafah near the beach, which is designated as a humanitarian area in all announcements and maps published by the Israeli army since it began its Rafah offensive in May.

Hamas seeking US guarantees over Gaza ceasefire plan

The Israeli military denied in a statement it had launched any strikes inside the Al-Mawasi humanitarian zone. Israel said its assault aimed to wipe out Hamas’ last intact combat units in Rafah, a city which had sheltered more than a million people before the latest advance began.

Most of those people have now moved north towards Khan Younis and Deir Al-Balah in central Gaza Strip.

The Israeli military said in a statement it was continuing “intelligence-based, targeted operations” on Rafah, saying forces in the past day had located weapons, and killed Palestinian gunmen in close-range combat.

Israel has ruled out peace until Hamas is eradicated, and much of Gaza lies in ruins.

Ceasefire proposal

The group welcomed a new US ceasefire proposal but made some amendments, reaffirming its stance that any agreement must secure an end to the war, a demand Israel still rejects. Israel described Hamas’s response to the new US peace proposal as total rejection.

But the efforts to secure agreement are still continuing, according to mediators Qatar and Egypt, backed by the United States.

Since a brief week-long truce in November, repeated attempts to arrange a ceasefire have failed, with Hamas insisting on a permanent end to the war and full Israeli withdrawal from Gaza.

Israeli tanks storm back into north Gaza areas where they had withdrawn

Israel’s invasion and bombardment of Gaza since then has killed at least 37,000 people, according to the territory’s health ministry.

Thousands more are feared buried dead under rubble, with most of the 2.3 million population displaced.

Qatar Egypt MENA Gaza Hamas Israeli forces Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al Sisi Gaza ceasefire Israel and Hamas Gaza war ceasefire in Gaza Israeli tanks Gaza genocide Rafah Gaza city of Rafah Rafah strike Al Mawasi humanitarian zone

Comments

200 characters

Israeli forces thrust deeper into Rafah as diplomacy falters

Market reacts positively to budget FY25, KSE-100 gains 4%

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Finance Bill 2024: New ‘late filers’ category introduced

Defence budget raised by 17.6pc

Non-tax revenue: Rs32.6bn earmarked from 4G/5G licences

Oil slips on US growth worries, ample crude supply

BISP allocated Rs598.71bn

Rs30bn sell-off income target set

Prepaid internet, phone cards: Govt increases income tax rate for non-filers

No amount from IMF loans budgeted for budgetary support

Read more stories