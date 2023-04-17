PTI’s Ali Haider Zaidi remanded in Karachi police’s custody for 3 days

A Karachi court on Monday granted the provincial police three-day remand of PTI leader Ali Haider Zaidi in a case related to alleged fraud in property purchase a decade ago, Aaj News reported.

Zaidi was presented in a judicial magistrate’s court today amid strict security.

During the hearing, Zaidi’s lawyer argued that the case was one of a civil court and not a criminal case.

“The FIR is blank on the matter of how the transaction took place. No bank cheque or anything else has been presented by the petitioner. No evidence of any transaction between the petitioner and Ali Haider Zadi has been presented,” he said.

The court dismissed a plea from the PTI leader’s lawyer for his client’s case to be dismissed under Section 63 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

According to the first information report (FIR), a case was registered on the complaint of a property dealer, Fazal Ilahi, against Zaidi and two other persons.

The FIR noted that Zaidi ran a real estate business in 2013 and had taken a loan of Rs180 million from Fazal Ilahi.

The complainant maintained that an agreement to this effect was signed at Ilahi’s office in the Jamot Para area of Ibrahim Hyderi.

Ilahi alleged that Zaidi refused to transfer the plot in his name despite making promises on many occasions.

The complaint alleged that the “suspect’s had ill intentions” and he had “abused his trust and committed fraud”.

In the FIR, Ilahi also asked for police protection from Zaidi for himself and his family.