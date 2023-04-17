AVN 65.81 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.9%)
BAFL 28.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.67%)
BOP 3.96 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
CNERGY 3.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.59%)
DFML 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
DGKC 44.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.42%)
EPCL 44.44 Decreased By ▼ -1.59 (-3.45%)
FCCL 11.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.84%)
FFL 5.34 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.95%)
FLYNG 5.86 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.51%)
GGL 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
HUBC 69.01 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.54%)
HUMNL 5.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.25%)
KAPCO 24.60 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.03%)
KEL 2.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.01%)
LOTCHEM 25.30 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.76%)
MLCF 26.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.72%)
NETSOL 74.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
OGDC 85.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.19%)
PAEL 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.47%)
PIBTL 3.97 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 67.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.24%)
PRL 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.4%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-6.54%)
SNGP 40.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.87%)
TELE 8.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
TPLP 14.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.68%)
TRG 108.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.25%)
UNITY 12.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.54%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,100 Decreased By -5.2 (-0.13%)
BR30 14,671 Decreased By -28.5 (-0.19%)
KSE100 40,247 Increased By 41.1 (0.1%)
KSE30 14,992 Increased By 3 (0.02%)
Pakistan

PTI’s Ali Haider Zaidi remanded in Karachi police’s custody for 3 days

  • Court dismisses a plea from PTI leader’s lawyer for his client’s case to be dismissed under Section 63 of the Code of Criminal Procedure
BR Web Desk Published April 17, 2023 Updated April 17, 2023 08:53pm
A Karachi court on Monday granted the provincial police three-day remand of PTI leader Ali Haider Zaidi in a case related to alleged fraud in property purchase a decade ago, Aaj News reported.

Zaidi was presented in a judicial magistrate’s court today amid strict security.

During the hearing, Zaidi’s lawyer argued that the case was one of a civil court and not a criminal case.

“The FIR is blank on the matter of how the transaction took place. No bank cheque or anything else has been presented by the petitioner. No evidence of any transaction between the petitioner and Ali Haider Zadi has been presented,” he said.

The court dismissed a plea from the PTI leader’s lawyer for his client’s case to be dismissed under Section 63 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

According to the first information report (FIR), a case was registered on the complaint of a property dealer, Fazal Ilahi, against Zaidi and two other persons.

The FIR noted that Zaidi ran a real estate business in 2013 and had taken a loan of Rs180 million from Fazal Ilahi.

The complainant maintained that an agreement to this effect was signed at Ilahi’s office in the Jamot Para area of Ibrahim Hyderi.

Ilahi alleged that Zaidi refused to transfer the plot in his name despite making promises on many occasions.

The complaint alleged that the “suspect’s had ill intentions” and he had “abused his trust and committed fraud”.

In the FIR, Ilahi also asked for police protection from Zaidi for himself and his family.

