AIRLINK 78.61 Increased By ▲ 5.08 (6.91%)
BOP 4.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.43%)
CNERGY 4.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
DFML 36.48 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.08%)
DGKC 88.25 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.96%)
FCCL 22.29 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.41%)
FFBL 30.15 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.47%)
FFL 9.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.61%)
HASCOL 6.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.24%)
HBL 105.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
HUBC 137.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.04%)
HUMNL 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.93%)
KEL 4.64 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.34%)
KOSM 4.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
MLCF 37.13 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.17%)
OGDC 119.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.18%)
PAEL 23.98 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
PIBTL 6.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
PPL 114.05 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.38%)
PRL 23.17 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.58%)
PTC 12.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.52%)
SEARL 59.05 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.11%)
SNGP 61.98 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.42%)
SSGC 9.76 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.14%)
TELE 7.67 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.59%)
TPLP 9.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.63%)
TRG 63.72 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.98%)
UNITY 26.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.78%)
BR100 7,583 Increased By 39.5 (0.52%)
BR30 24,238 Increased By 202.6 (0.84%)
KSE100 72,797 Increased By 207.9 (0.29%)
KSE30 23,213 Increased By 76.4 (0.33%)
Jun 12, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Fear comes alive: all salaried persons earning over Rs50k a month to bear higher taxation in FY25

  • Govt maintains number of tax slabs at 6 and exemption till Rs50,000, but increases tax liability for all other salary earners
Bilal Memon Published June 12, 2024 Updated June 12, 2024 10:15pm

The fear of Pakistan’s salaried group became reality on Wednesday as the government increased tax liability for all persons earning more than Rs50,000 a month in Budget 2024-25.

Tax slabs in Finance Bill 2024 reveal that the highest impact would be on anyone earning equal to or more than Rs6 million a year (Rs500,000 a month). The tax liability for these earners increases by Rs22,500.

Interestingly, the tax increase for salaried persons earning as high as Rs12 million a year (Rs1 million a month) is also Rs22,500.

While the government did not touch the income tax exemption threshold – which still stands at Rs50,000 – liability has increased across all other levels of salaries. For example, a person earning Rs100,000 a month will now pay Rs2,500 a month, up from the earlier level of Rs1,250.

Source: Finance Bill 2024
Source: Finance Bill 2024

Source: Finance Bill 2023
Source: Finance Bill 2023

The government had also imposed a higher income tax on salaried persons last year on what it saw as ‘high earners’.

PERSPECTIVES: Pakistan’s salaried group is rightly anxious ahead of the budget

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, during his budget speech, said the government did not change the number of slabs. While the number of slabs did not in fact change, the composition within them changed drastically.

In an article written by this correspondent two days ago, it was stated that during the outgoing fiscal year, the salaried group has contributed around Rs330 billion in 11 months.

“This amount is projected to stand at Rs360 billion over the entire fiscal year, a phenomenal 36% increase during a year when inflation stood at an average of 24.5% in 11 months of the outgoing fiscal year,” it was written in the article.

Income tax calculator for FY 2024-25

Bilal Memon

Bilal Memon is the Head of Digital Content at Business Recorder. His Twitter handle is @bilalahmadmemon

budget income tax income taxes salaried persons income tax law Salaried Budget 2024 25 Budget 2024 2025 Budget FY25 FY25 Budget Budget FY 2024 25 FY2024 25 budget budget 25 Live budget 2024 2025

Comments

200 characters

Fear comes alive: all salaried persons earning over Rs50k a month to bear higher taxation in FY25

KSE-100 rises over 200 points ahead of budget announcement

Taxes galore: experts stress on promoting industrialisation, reducing expenditure

April 1-June 10: security forces have killed 181 terrorists across Pakistan, says report

Rupee declines marginally against US dollar

Hamas seeking US guarantees over Gaza ceasefire plan

Oil little changed as surprise crude stock build caps gains

Gold price per tola increases Rs600 in Pakistan

Bangladesh court indicts Nobel laureate Yunus in graft case

Bank holidays: SBP announces three-day closure for Eid-ul-Adha 2024

Antony Blinken heads to key mediator Qatar after Hamas truce deal reply

Read more stories