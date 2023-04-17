AVN 65.81 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.9%)
BAFL 28.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.67%)
BOP 3.96 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
CNERGY 3.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.59%)
DFML 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
DGKC 44.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.42%)
EPCL 44.44 Decreased By ▼ -1.59 (-3.45%)
FCCL 11.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.84%)
FFL 5.34 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.95%)
FLYNG 5.86 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.51%)
GGL 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
HUBC 69.01 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.54%)
HUMNL 5.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.25%)
KAPCO 24.60 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.03%)
KEL 2.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.01%)
LOTCHEM 25.30 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.76%)
MLCF 26.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.72%)
NETSOL 74.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
OGDC 85.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.19%)
PAEL 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.47%)
PIBTL 3.97 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 67.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.24%)
PRL 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.4%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-6.54%)
SNGP 40.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.87%)
TELE 8.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
TPLP 14.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.68%)
TRG 108.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.25%)
UNITY 12.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.54%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,100 Decreased By -5.2 (-0.13%)
BR30 14,671 Decreased By -28.5 (-0.19%)
KSE100 40,247 Increased By 41.1 (0.1%)
KSE30 14,992 Increased By 3 (0.02%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 17, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Chinese engineer accused of blasphemy airlifted to another district over safety fears

  • Officials say engineer at Dasu hydropower project was accused after he highlighted 'slow pace of work' during the holy month of Ramadan
Reuters | AFP Published 17 Apr, 2023 05:52pm
Follow us

A Chinese supervisor at a dam construction project in Pakistan is under police protection after workers accused him of blasphemy, officials said Monday.

Police moved in as crowds gathered at the Dasu hydropower project in Kohistan district on Sunday afternoon and officers took the man to a safer location, police official Naseer-ud-Din Khan said.

Officials said the engineer at the Dasu hydropower project in northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province was accused of blasphemy after he highlighted the "slow pace of work" during the holy month of Ramadan.

"The laborers said they were fasting but denied that work had slowed down, which led to an exchange of heated words" with the supervisor, a police official said on condition of anonymity.

"Later, the laborers accused the engineer of making blasphemous remarks" and around 400 locals gathered to protest, he said.

Hundreds gathered again on Monday morning and stormed the main district police station, believing the man was hiding in the building, Khan added.

But officials, fearing the man might be attacked, had moved him to another district by military helicopter, Khan said.

The man was charged and had so far declined to give a statement, police officials said.

A local administration official in Dasu, around 180 kilometers north of the capital Islamabad, said the army and paramilitary troops were deployed "to ensure the safety of the engineers."

The Dasu Dam construction contract was awarded to the China Gezhouba Group Company in 2017, and the project is shrouded by tight security.

Khan said the crowd attacked the police station as officers were preparing the prosecution paperwork on Monday.

"The mob dispersed only after they were shown a copy of the case registered on blasphemy charges," he said.

Dasu hydropower project Pakistani politics Pakistan China ties

Comments

1000 characters
TimeToMovveOn Apr 17, 2023 06:06pm
Wow the Chinese engineers are airlifted while the rest of the minorities who are accused of blasphemy, rot in jail or left to slaughter
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Tulukan Mairandi Apr 17, 2023 06:55pm
This iron brother chinese must be given the same treatment as the sri lankan last year.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Tuluks Apr 17, 2023 06:59pm
Excellent for attracting new investment
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Chinese engineer accused of blasphemy airlifted to another district over safety fears

Rupee ends winning streak, settles at 284.71 against US dollar

Imran appears before court as LHC takes up his pleas against several cases

PSX ends another session flat as KSE-100 'remains mostly directionless'

Jul-Feb: Large Scale Manufacturing Industries output dips 5.56% YoY

Apple CEO Cook to meet Indian PM Modi amid expansion: sources

Dubai fire: PM Shehbaz directs Pakistan’s UAE mission to help families of victims

Eid holidays: PSX to remain closed from April 21 to April 25

Eleven people die of sunstroke near Mumbai after open-air award function

India, Russia in talks on free trade deal

Read more stories