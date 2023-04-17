Prices of food items on the rise in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Upward trend in prices of daily-use kitchen items, especially sugar, vegetables, fruits, chicken, meat, flour and other edibles was witnessed in local market during the last week of the holy Ramazan, according to a survey conducted by Business Recorder here on Sunday.

During the survey, it was noted that the prices of almost all essential food commodities have touched new peaks.

A significant increase in the price of sugar was witnessed as the commodity is being sold at Rs130/kg which was selling at Rs 100-105/kg in the previous week.

Rates of cooking oil and ghee went increased by Rs20-30 per litre/kg in the local market. Dates are being sold at Rs500-600-700 and Rs900 and Rs1000 per kilogramme.

Similarly, according to the survey, an increase of Rs150 in 20/kg in fine flour was witnessed, rising the price up to Rs2750 from Rs3000 while other brands of wheat flour were available at Rs2500 and Rs2600 per 20kg in the wholesale and open markets. The added flour was being sold at Rs120-130 per kilogram in the retail market.

Prices of fresh milk remained unchanged as it was available at Rs200/litre, while yogurt was being sold at Rs200-180/kg and Rs160/kg in the local market.

The price of black tea remained unchanged at Rs1850 per kilogramme.

Price of ginger increased to Rs700/kg which was being sold at Rs600/kg in the previous week.

It was noted that a one-kilogram garlic was available at Rs360/kg which was being sold at Rs300 last week.

Similarly, according to the survey, the peas were being sold at Rs140/kg, Arvi at Rs180/kg, Zucchini (tori) at Rs 150/kg, Karela (bitter gourd) at Rs120/kg and onion at Rs80/kg, while the price of green chilly was Rs 120/kg. Tomato was being sold at Rs100/kg and eggplant (bringle) at Rs100/kg, cabbage at Rs100/kg, cauliflower at Rs80/kg, turnip at Rs100/kg, capsicum at Rs150-160/- per kg, tinda at Rs100/- per kg, red-colourer potatoes e at Rs70-80/- per kg while white-coloured potatoes were being sold at Rs50/- per kg.

According to the survey, the prices of pulses/ food grains remained ‘sky-high’ in the local market.

Good quality rice (sela) was available at Rs320-330/kg, while low –quality rice at Rs300/kg against price of Rs280/ kg previous week, while tota (broken) rice was available at Rs150/kg as Rs160/kg in the previous week.

Similarly, price of dal mash was available at Rs420/kg, dal masoor at Rs320, dal chilka (black) at Rs280/kg, dal chilka (green) at Rs240/kg, moonge at Rs240/kg, dhoti dal at Rs280/kg, dal channa at Rs280/- per kg, white lobiya at Rs240/kg, Gram flour (baisen) at Rs280/kg, red bean from Rs300/kg, big-size white channa at Rs38o /kg, small-size white channa from Rs250/kg to Rs280/kg.

Similarly, the survey noted that rates of all brands and qualities of cooking oil/ ghee increased from Rs20-30 per litre/kg in the local market.

The price of fruits remained high-side as no improvement was witnessed since the beginning of the Ramazan.

Stored Malta (orange) was being sold at Rs430/dozen, Kinnow at Rs360/dozen and banana at Rs320/400 per dozen while pomegranate was being sold at Rs410/kg, Iranian apple at Rs390/kg, guava at Rs260/kg, grape at Rs450/kg, strawberry at Rs250/kg, melon at Rs100/kg and Lokat is Rs200/kg.

The survey noted that the price of a one-kilogram live chicken/ meat was Rs360/kg in the open market. A reduction was witnessed in the price of farm eggs that were available at Rs250 per dozen.

Butchers continued to squeeze buyers with artificial rates as boneless beef was being sold at Rs 800-900 while beef with bones at Rs 700-750/kg.

