Pakistan closely monitoring Sudan situation: FO

Recorder Report Published 16 Apr, 2023 03:36am
ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office Saturday said it is closely monitoring the security situation in Sudan and the safety of Pakistani community following clashes that erupted in capital Khartoum amid tensions over a proposed transition to civilian rule.

“We are closely monitoring the security situation in Sudan. There are around a thousand Pakistanis in Khartoum. Our Mission is in contact with them to ensure their safety,” said Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch while commenting on the situation in Sudan.

Earlier, reports stated that at least three died as Sudan’s army and a notorious paramilitary force battle with heavy weapons in the capital Khartoum amid tensions over a proposed transition to civilian rule.

