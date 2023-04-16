Polls in Punjab, KP: Fazl says SC has usurped ECP powers by announcing dates

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Saturday said the apex court has usurped the powers of the Election Commission of Pakistan by announcing the date of elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Addressing a press conference, he said under the Constitution of Pakistan, powers have been divided into state institutions.

Fazl lamented that the Parliament is passing the law and the act has not become functional yet but the Chief Justice of Pakistan has made a bench to hear the case.

The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Chief also pointed out that parliament was the supreme institution of the country, and the Chief Justice’s alleged misconduct had put this institution in a difficult position.

PDM Chief said that if there is intervention in every case, they will call it judicial martial law. Fazl accused that the 2018 elections were rigged that brought Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf Chairman Imran Khan into power.