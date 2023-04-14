AVN 65.11 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.65%)
BAFL 28.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.42%)
BOP 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
CNERGY 3.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.29%)
DFML 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.94%)
DGKC 45.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.16%)
EPCL 45.97 Decreased By ▼ -3.88 (-7.78%)
FCCL 11.88 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.45%)
FFL 5.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.38%)
FLYNG 5.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
HUBC 68.43 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.78%)
HUMNL 5.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 24.33 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.5%)
KEL 1.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.5%)
LOTCHEM 24.59 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.9%)
MLCF 26.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.64%)
NETSOL 74.93 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.31%)
OGDC 85.82 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.43%)
PAEL 10.81 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.56%)
PIBTL 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.47%)
PPL 67.22 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.18%)
PRL 12.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.8%)
SILK 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.9%)
SNGP 41.26 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.13%)
TELE 7.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
TPLP 14.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.28%)
TRG 109.21 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.38%)
UNITY 12.97 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.54%)
WTL 1.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,106 Increased By 13.7 (0.34%)
BR30 14,700 Increased By 58.4 (0.4%)
KSE100 40,206 Increased By 79.5 (0.2%)
KSE30 14,989 Increased By 28.6 (0.19%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 14, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Aima Baig is holding out on a Netflix webseries, wants to be an established musician first

BR Life & Style Published April 14, 2023 Updated April 14, 2023 05:56pm
Follow us

Singer Aima Baig has an offer for a webseries on streaming platform Netflix. Yet she is holding out on it. As she articulates, the singer wants her music “out there in the world” before she looks to shift focus.

In the ‘Honest Hour Podcast’ aired on Thursday, Baig had a detailed conversation with host Shahveer Jafry, and shared her upcoming projects, the release of her album after Eid, and childhood days when she knew she wanted to be a singer.

Calling herself a “major introvert”, Baig shared how she grew up listening to Swedish group ABBA, which fueled her love for music at an early age.

However, Baig said due to her “shopaholic” nature, she was determined to be independent from a young age as she worked through odd jobs.

She also attributed her accent to working at a call center while at school, selling cable, phone and internet services to customers in the United States.

Upcoming projects

Baig said she is currently excited about putting her original music out there, adding that she is slated to release after Eid holidays a new album of six tracks, which she says closely resonates with who she is at this stage.

“This is the right time for me to tell people – this is my music,” she shared. “I love folk music, I love Punjabi music, but lets be honest, I started off as a Western singer.”

Sharing how she has been offered a few movies and drama roles, she is holding out even an offer for a web series on Netflix because she wants to establish herself as a musician.

“I really want my original music to be out there in the world.”

Elaborating further, Baig stated how performing and making music is her true passion.

“I really just want to sing, and want people to be able to relate to my music. If they’re relating to my music, I feel like a goal will be achieved.”

Citing social media as the reason there is more competition due to a crowded arena, she says people are also more liberal and accepting.

Also read:

Netflix Aima Baig Coke Studio

Comments

1000 characters

Aima Baig is holding out on a Netflix webseries, wants to be an established musician first

UAE confirms to IMF its $1bn bilateral support to Pakistan, says Dar

Pakistan to receive $300mn from ICBC today: Dar

Rupee claws back further ground, settles at 284.4 against US dollar

National Assembly’s in-camera session on ‘security situation’ ends

In meeting with investors in US, SBP chief says economy on its way to achieving stability

LHC grants protective bail to Imran Khan in sedition case

India’s forex reserves jump to 9-month high at $584.76bn

IMF chief hopeful of ‘successful’ completion of programme with Pakistan

China is willing to implement debt disposal framework

Ghana expects IMF loan approval in May

Read more stories