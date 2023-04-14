Aima Baig is holding out on a Netflix webseries, wants to be an established musician first

Singer Aima Baig has an offer for a webseries on streaming platform Netflix. Yet she is holding out on it. As she articulates, the singer wants her music “out there in the world” before she looks to shift focus.

In the ‘Honest Hour Podcast’ aired on Thursday, Baig had a detailed conversation with host Shahveer Jafry, and shared her upcoming projects, the release of her album after Eid, and childhood days when she knew she wanted to be a singer.

Calling herself a “major introvert”, Baig shared how she grew up listening to Swedish group ABBA, which fueled her love for music at an early age.

However, Baig said due to her “shopaholic” nature, she was determined to be independent from a young age as she worked through odd jobs.

She also attributed her accent to working at a call center while at school, selling cable, phone and internet services to customers in the United States.

Upcoming projects

Baig said she is currently excited about putting her original music out there, adding that she is slated to release after Eid holidays a new album of six tracks, which she says closely resonates with who she is at this stage.

“This is the right time for me to tell people – this is my music,” she shared. “I love folk music, I love Punjabi music, but lets be honest, I started off as a Western singer.”

Sharing how she has been offered a few movies and drama roles, she is holding out even an offer for a web series on Netflix because she wants to establish herself as a musician.

“I really want my original music to be out there in the world.”

Elaborating further, Baig stated how performing and making music is her true passion.

“I really just want to sing, and want people to be able to relate to my music. If they’re relating to my music, I feel like a goal will be achieved.”

Citing social media as the reason there is more competition due to a crowded arena, she says people are also more liberal and accepting.

