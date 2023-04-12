Dubai: Atif Aslam, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan perform at Anant Ambani’s birthday bash

Indian billionnaire Mukesh Ambani’s youngest son, Anant Ambani, celebrated his 28th birthday at Terra Solis, a glamping retreat in the Arabian Dunes, reported Khaleej Times on Tuesday.

Pakistan singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan was among the star performers who attended. Khan sang his track ‘Teri Meri’ from the hit Bollywood film ‘Bodyguard’, while another Pakistan singer Atif Aslam also took the stage.

Singer-rapper King, who is known for the track ‘Maan Meri Jaan’, also performed while singer B Praak sung his hit song ‘Ranjha’, from Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s hit film, ‘Shershaah’.

Anant was joined by his fiance Radhika Merchant and friends for the birthday bash, added the report. Other Bollywood celebrities who attended included Sridevi’s daughter Khushi Kapoor as well as her friend Orhan Awatramani.

A beachside dance show was also in order along with a display of fireworks.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant were engaged earlier this year in Mumbai. Radhika is the daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant.

The Ambani family was together in Mumbai last week, as they celebrated the opening of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC). They were joined by celebrity guests like Gigi Hadid, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Shah Rukh Khan and more.

Last year, Mukesh Ambani reportedly purchased an $80 million beach-side villa in Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, for Anant Ambani. The residence has 10 bedrooms and several luxurious amenities.