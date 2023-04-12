AVN 64.04 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.77%)
Dubai: Atif Aslam, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan perform at Anant Ambani’s birthday bash

BR Life & Style Published 12 Apr, 2023 06:55pm
<p>L-R: Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Anant Ambani with his fiancee Radhika Merchant and Atif Aslam.</p>

L-R: Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Anant Ambani with his fiancee Radhika Merchant and Atif Aslam.
Indian billionnaire Mukesh Ambani’s youngest son, Anant Ambani, celebrated his 28th birthday at Terra Solis, a glamping retreat in the Arabian Dunes, reported Khaleej Times on Tuesday.

Pakistan singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan was among the star performers who attended. Khan sang his track ‘Teri Meri’ from the hit Bollywood film ‘Bodyguard’, while another Pakistan singer Atif Aslam also took the stage.

Ambani cultural centre: Gigi Hadid cherishes ‘unforgettable first trip to India’

Singer-rapper King, who is known for the track ‘Maan Meri Jaan’, also performed while singer B Praak sung his hit song ‘Ranjha’, from Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s hit film, ‘Shershaah’.

Anant was joined by his fiance Radhika Merchant and friends for the birthday bash, added the report. Other Bollywood celebrities who attended included Sridevi’s daughter Khushi Kapoor as well as her friend Orhan Awatramani.

A beachside dance show was also in order along with a display of fireworks.

Dubai’s luxury property market heats up with Ambani’s $163mn purchase

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant were engaged earlier this year in Mumbai. Radhika is the daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant.

The Ambani family was together in Mumbai last week, as they celebrated the opening of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC). They were joined by celebrity guests like Gigi Hadid, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Shah Rukh Khan and more.

Billionaire Ambani adopts familiar playbook in India cola battle vs Coke, Pepsi

Last year, Mukesh Ambani reportedly purchased an $80 million beach-side villa in Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, for Anant Ambani. The residence has 10 bedrooms and several luxurious amenities.

