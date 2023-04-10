PTI parliamentary party to meet today

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has convened its parliamentary party meeting today (Monday) at the Parliament House ahead of the joint session of the two houses to chalk out its strategy for the likely stormy session.

The meeting, to be presided over by opposition leader in Senate Shehzad Waseem and attended by the PTI lawmakers, would exchange views on its strategy with regard to the joint sitting of the Parliament which is scheduled to meet today (Monday) at 4:00 pm.

President Alvi returns Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Bill 2023 to parliament

The joint sitting of the parliament is expected to pass the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Bill, 2023, which aims to curtail the Chief Justice of Pakistan’s suo motu powers. Earlier on Saturday, President Dr Arif Alvi returned the dill unsigned to the parliament for reconsideration.

The PTI’s lawmakers are expected to formulate a strategy to show a strong resistance within the house with a view to block the passage of the bill. However, the ruling alliance has a visible majority to pass the bill from the joint sitting of the two houses – Senate and the National Assembly.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023