Over 2,800 Sikh pilgrims reach Lahore

ISLAMABAD: More than 2,800 Sikh pilgrims from India reached Lahore via Wagah border to attend the annual Baisakhi festival starting from Sunday (today).

According to details, Sikh pilgrims from India will participate in the main event at Gurdwara Panja Sahib Hasan Abdal on April 14. During the visit, pilgrims will visit Dera Sahib, Panja Sahib, Nankana Sahib and Kartarpur Sahib.

The Additional Secretary of Evacuee Trust Property Board Rana Shahid while talking to a private news channel, has welcomed the Sikh brothers and said all arrangements related to clean drinking water, clean washrooms, trains, sitting arrangements and security have been made available for the Sikh yatrees. After attending the main ceremony at the Gurdwara Panja Sahib (Hasanabdal), the pilgrims would also visit Nankana Sahib and other places, he added.

A Sikh delegate commented that they were very happy to come to Pakistan as its people give a message of brotherhood by promoting peace in the subcontinent. “The arrangements made by the Pakistan government for us are impressive,” said another delegate.

Sikh pilgrims will leave for India on April 18 after performing religious rituals.

It should be remembered that every year, a large number of Sikh pilgrims from India visit Pakistan to participate in various religious festivals and events.