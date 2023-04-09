AVN 64.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.22%)
BAFL 28.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.53%)
CNERGY 3.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.57%)
DFML 11.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.82%)
DGKC 44.58 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.43%)
EPCL 49.49 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.79%)
FCCL 11.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.76%)
FFL 5.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.86%)
FLYNG 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1%)
GGL 11.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.45%)
HUBC 68.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.06%)
HUMNL 5.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.06%)
KAPCO 24.28 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
KEL 2.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.97%)
LOTCHEM 23.42 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.52%)
MLCF 26.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.9%)
NETSOL 75.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.33%)
OGDC 84.69 Decreased By ▼ -2.61 (-2.99%)
PAEL 10.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
PIBTL 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
PPL 66.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-2.68%)
PRL 12.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.52%)
SILK 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-8.04%)
SNGP 40.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.31%)
TELE 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.6%)
TPLP 14.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.03%)
TRG 108.68 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-1.11%)
UNITY 13.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.66%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.07%)
BR100 4,074 Decreased By -39.7 (-0.96%)
BR30 14,595 Decreased By -224.3 (-1.51%)
KSE100 40,050 Decreased By -301.2 (-0.75%)
KSE30 14,915 Decreased By -131.1 (-0.87%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 09, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Two killed in Russian strike on Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia

Reuters Published 09 Apr, 2023 05:21pm
Follow us

ZAPORIZHZHIA: A 50-year-old man and his 11-year-old daughter were killed after Russian forces struck a residential building in the southeastern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia early on Sunday, authorities said.

Ukraine’s State Emergency service also reported that a 46-year-old woman, who it identified as the wife and mother of the victims, was pulled from the wreckage.

City council secretary Anatoliy Kurtev said two missiles had destroyed one building and damaged dozens of others during the overnight strike.

Missile fired from Ukraine shot down over Crimean town

“Severe punishment for the occupiers for this criminal war is inevitable,” he wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

Rescuers dug through heaps of concrete and other debris on Sunday morning amid the renewed wail of air-raid sirens.

Blasted-out walls revealed the charred remains of the family’s living room, where a television stood smashed and shattered wall cabinets were still hanging.

A body, which local residents said was that of the man killed, was wrapped in a blanket nearby.

“It’s a shame, they were a young family,” said neighbour Viktor Hrankin, 72.

Regional governor Yuriy Malashko told Reuters the injured woman was taken to a hospital and was in serious condition.

The strike was the latest in a series of recent attacks on civilian targets in the region as Moscow’s full-scale invasion drags into its second year.

Russia’s defence ministry claimed on Sunday it had destroyed a depot containing 70,000 tonnes of fuel near Zaporizhzhia as well as Ukrainian military warehouses in the Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions.

Ukraine RUssia Ukraine war Russia’s invasion Ukraine

Comments

1000 characters

Two killed in Russian strike on Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia

Ali Amin Gandapur remanded to police custody for 1 day

Economic challenges exist but situation not as bleak as being portrayed: Bilal Azhar

IMF bailout still on track, insists Dar

Israeli army launches strikes in Syria after rocket fire

Govt decides to table SC bill in joint session

Cabinet had urged President to pass SC Bill 2023

PM assails President

6-judge order of Apr 4 was not permissible under Constitution or law: Justice Isa

UK's Sunak hails North Ireland peace ahead of Biden visit

Installation of automated track-and-trace system: FBR encountering compatibility issues at sugar mills

Read more stories