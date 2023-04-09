PML-N leader calls for ‘level playing field’ before polls

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and Federal Minister Mian Javed Latif said on Saturday that level playing field should be given to all before holding general elections.

“No political party wanted to avoid elections, but level playing field should be given to all before holding elections,” Javed Laying said, adding: “The PML-N would accept the general elections 2023 only if its leadership was given level playing field in the political process.” He said that justice parameters should be the same for all, as no one should be dear to justice and above the law.

Addressing a press conference at Model Town, Javed said the PML-N leadership had always accepted the court decisions and never indulged in politics of agitation. “Nawaz Sharif had faced disqualification and judicial trials despite being innocent, but it was time to ensure justice to that person who had served the country as the Prime Minister thrice and contributed to development and progress of the country,” he said. Javed Latif maintained that no suo moto notice was taken on Imran Khan’s cipher conspiracy, attack on national institutions, instigating the institutions to violate the Constitution and law, the RTS [results transmission system] malfunctioning to support Imran Khan, and the PTI government’s performance, which destroyed national economy.

Slamming Imran Khan, the PML-N leader said foreign elements wanted to pressurise the national institutions taking benefit from chaos and political instability, caused by PTI Chairman. He blamed Imran for always intended to destabilise the national institutions and created hurdles in the way to development and progress of the country.

