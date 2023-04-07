AVN 64.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.22%)
BAFL 28.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.53%)
CNERGY 3.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.57%)
DFML 11.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.82%)
DGKC 44.58 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.43%)
EPCL 49.49 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.79%)
FCCL 11.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.76%)
FFL 5.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.86%)
FLYNG 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1%)
GGL 11.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.45%)
HUBC 68.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.06%)
HUMNL 5.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.06%)
KAPCO 24.28 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
KEL 2.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.97%)
LOTCHEM 23.42 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.52%)
MLCF 26.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.9%)
NETSOL 75.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.33%)
OGDC 84.69 Decreased By ▼ -2.61 (-2.99%)
PAEL 10.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
PIBTL 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
PPL 66.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-2.68%)
PRL 12.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.52%)
SILK 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-8.04%)
SNGP 40.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.31%)
TELE 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.6%)
TPLP 14.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.03%)
TRG 108.68 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-1.11%)
UNITY 13.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.66%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.07%)
BR100 4,074 Decreased By -39.7 (-0.96%)
BR30 14,595 Decreased By -224.3 (-1.51%)
KSE100 40,050 Decreased By -301.2 (-0.75%)
KSE30 14,915 Decreased By -131.1 (-0.87%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 07, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Ishaq Dar will not attend IMF-World Bank spring meetings: report

BR Web Desk Published April 7, 2023 Updated April 7, 2023 03:05pm
Follow us

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar has reportedly pulled out of a crucial scheduled visit to the United States to attend the upcoming annual spring meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank.

Dar was expected to travel to the US from April 10 to 16, but pulled out due to the "domestic political situation", according to a report in The Express Tribune.

The finance minister was also scheduled to meet with UAE officials during his visit to the US. The report suggested the meetings with UAE officials have not yet been rescheduled.

Meanwhile, Secretary of Finance and Economic Affairs will lead the Pakistani delegation in the summer meetings, said the report.

The development comes as Islamabad remains in talks with the IMF to resume the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) programme, which remains stalled till date. Dar's meeting was being seen as a key step in taking forward the talks with the IMF and other lenders as Pakistan faces depleting foreign exchange reserves.

The resumption of the programmed is crucial for the South Asian economy, which has been faced with a barrage of woes with a perceived default risk and a downgrade by international rating agencies reflecting the state of the economy that has also had to bear major political turmoil and frequent change in key leadership.

The IMF funding is also critical for Pakistan to unlock other external financing avenues, and the two have been negotiating since early February to resume $1.1 billion in funding held since November, part of the bailout agreed upon in 2019.

On Thursday, Minister of State for Finance Aisha Ghaus Pasha said Saudi Arabia has assured the IMF it will provide a $2-billion loan tp Pakistan, a development that takes Islamabad closer to meeting the financing gap, a key prerequisite of resuming the IMF programme.

However, the agreement still rests on a similar commitment from the United Arab Emirates for a $1 billion loan, added the minister.

Last month, the international lender had said it needs to ensure financing assurances are in place in order to take “the next step with Pakistan”.

“Timely financial assistance from external partners will be critical to support the authorities’ policy efforts and ensure the successful completion of the review [with Pakistan],” Julie Kozack, the IMF’s Director of Strategic Communications, stated back then.

“Ensuring that there is sufficient financing to support the authorities is the paramount priority. A Staff Level Agreement (SLA) will follow once the few remaining points are closed,” she said.

Pakistan IMF Ishaq Dar economy Aisha Ghaus Pasha IMF and Pakistan Economic distress IMF WB summer meetings

Comments

1000 characters

Ishaq Dar will not attend IMF-World Bank spring meetings: report

Intra-day update: rupee maintains upward momentum against US dollar

Baloch National Army's founder apprehended in 'high profile operation': ISPR

NSC meeting discussing elections, economy and terrorism ends, details expected shortly

Baluchistan Wheels shuts production till Eid amid drop in sales

AGP Limited acquires multiple pharmaceutical brands from Viatris Inc

Israeli military hits sites in Lebanon and Gaza

Global currency: Govt supports China’s efforts to expand use of RMB

$3bn loan at zero interest rate: NA panel asks SBP to submit list of 600 borrowers

US’ Blome briefed about constant IMF procrastination

Read more stories