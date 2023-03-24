IMF seeks financial assurances before taking 'next step with Pakistan'

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has said it needs to ensure financing assurances are in place in order to take “the next step with Pakistan”.

In a press briefing on Friday, Julie Kozack, the IMF’s Director of Strategic Communications stated: “Timely financial assistance from external partners will be critical to support the authorities' policy efforts and ensure the successful completion of the review [with Pakistan].

“Ensuring that there is sufficient financing to support the authorities is the paramount priority. A Staff Level Agreement (SLA) will follow once the few remaining points are closed,” she said.

No requirement in Pakistan programme that interferes with polls: IMF

The IMF official said that financing assurances are a standard feature of all IMF programs.

“We do need to ensure that we have those financing assurances in place in order for us to be able to take the next step with Pakistan,” she added.

On the status of talks with Pakistan, Kozack said that discussions are ongoing between IMF staff and the Pakistani authorities toward a SLA on policies to complete the ninth review of Pakistan's extended Fund Facility (EFF).

“The authorities are committed to implementing the necessary reforms. They've started to implement decisive actions to stabilize the economy and restore confidence. While providing space to accommodate the needs related to the floods, including through an increase in social assistance through the Benazir Income Support Program, which is aimed at the most vulnerable,” she said.

Pakistan careening towards potential default if IMF aid does not arrive: Bloomberg

The IMF spokeperson also said that Pakistan's economy faces multiple challenges including from slowing growth, high inflation and large financing needs. “And of course, this is all coming on the back of devastating floods,” she said.

The statement comes as Pakistan reels from one of its worst economic crises in history. The South Asian country has been faced with a barrage of woes with a perceived default risk and downgrade by international ratings agencies reflecting the state of the economy that has also had to bear major political turmoil and frequent change in key leadership.

‘Pakistan is running out of time,’ warns PBC as IMF programme hangs in balance

Pakistan remains in talks with the international lender for the resumption of the IMF’s Extended Fund Facility (EFF), which has been stalled since last year.

The bailout programme’s revival has been deemed crucial to stabilise the economy that has been hit by a severe dollar shortage in recent months with reserves held by the central bank treading at critically low levels.