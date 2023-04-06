AVN 65.41 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.87%)
BAFL 28.81 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.14%)
BOP 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.55%)
CNERGY 3.50 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.86%)
DFML 11.49 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.51%)
DGKC 44.17 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (2.25%)
EPCL 49.07 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.08%)
FCCL 11.92 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.45%)
FFL 5.47 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.86%)
FLYNG 6.01 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
GGL 11.46 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (7.3%)
HUBC 69.17 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (2.35%)
HUMNL 5.67 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.61%)
KAPCO 24.21 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.71%)
KEL 2.07 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.47%)
LOTCHEM 23.27 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.04%)
MLCF 26.66 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (4.39%)
NETSOL 75.92 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (1.92%)
OGDC 87.34 Increased By ▲ 4.84 (5.87%)
PAEL 10.91 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.83%)
PIBTL 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.73%)
PPL 67.88 Increased By ▲ 4.39 (6.91%)
PRL 12.48 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.46%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (6.73%)
SNGP 41.19 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (5.24%)
TELE 8.13 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.75%)
TPLP 14.76 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (4.31%)
TRG 109.87 Increased By ▲ 2.87 (2.68%)
UNITY 13.24 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.12%)
WTL 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.17%)
BR100 4,114 Increased By 79.4 (1.97%)
BR30 14,819 Increased By 483.9 (3.38%)
KSE100 40,351 Increased By 633.7 (1.6%)
KSE30 15,046 Increased By 284.5 (1.93%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 06, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

'IMF indicates it has Saudi assurance of $2bn inflow to Pakistan'

  • Minister of State for Finance Aisha Ghaus Pasha says Saudi Arabia has assured IMF it will provide Pakistan with a $2bn loan
  • Says IMF agreement still depends on similar commitment from UAE
BR Web Desk Published April 6, 2023 Updated April 6, 2023 04:23pm
Follow us

In a major boost to Pakistan, Saudi Arabia has assured the International Monetary Fund (IMF) it will provide a $2 billion loan to the South Asian country facing one of its worst economic crisis in decades, a Bloomberg report quoted Minister of State for Finance Aisha Ghaus Pasha as saying.

The international lender has indicated it has the assurance from the Pakistani ally, Pasha told reporters in Islamabad.

However, the IMF agreement still rests on a similar commitment from the United Arab Emirates for a $1 billion loan, added the minister.

Business Recorder reached out to the IMF, but it did not immediately respond to a request for a comment.

Last month, the international lender had said it needs to ensure financing assurances are in place in order to take “the next step with Pakistan”.

“Timely financial assistance from external partners will be critical to support the authorities’ policy efforts and ensure the successful completion of the review [with Pakistan],” Julie Kozack, the IMF’s Director of Strategic Communications, stated back then.

“Ensuring that there is sufficient financing to support the authorities is the paramount priority. A Staff Level Agreement (SLA) will follow once the few remaining points are closed,” she said.

Technical-level talks with IMF are over: Ishaq Dar

Following the development, Ghaus Pasha said the staff-level agreement on the 9th review was taking time because the IMF wants to independently verify commitments from friendly countries i.e. Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

Months of political and economic turmoil, worsened by crippling floods last year and record inflation, has put Pakistan among countries facing a debt crisis.

China agreed to refinance $2 billion, of which $1.7 billion has already been credited to Pakistan’s central bank. China last month also rolled over a $2 billion loan, providing relief during Pakistan’s acute balance of payments crisis.

But talks with the IMF for a delayed $1.1 billion loan tranche, part of the bailout agreed in 2019, have dragged on and foreign exchange reserves have fallen to less than four weeks of imports.

uae IMF funds IMF programme China Pakistan Pakistan and Saudi Arabia cash deposits IMF and Pakistan

Comments

1000 characters
TimeToMovveOn Apr 06, 2023 03:51pm
How long can a country survive like this. There is not going to be another loan like this, how will Pak make payments.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Miannawazshit Apr 06, 2023 03:55pm
I hope that she is telling the truth and not following in the footsteps of that lying UK national called $ar.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Ghazanfar Abbas Apr 06, 2023 04:22pm
Ghazanfar
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Rana Fazal Apr 06, 2023 04:29pm
Ok
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

'IMF indicates it has Saudi assurance of $2bn inflow to Pakistan'

Bullish run at bourse, KSE-100 up over 633 points

Rupee registers major recovery, settles at 284.42 against US dollar

Silkbank says International Commercial Bank South Sudan plans to invest €50mn in it

PTI requests Supreme Court to revisit KP polls delay

COAS vows to defend territorial integrity, sovereignty of Pakistan against all threats

‘Scheduled maintenance’: PARCO shuts down refinery for 5 days

Oil heads for third weekly gain after shock OPEC+ cuts

Cotton arrival plunges 34% YoY in April

Donald Trump charged, but conviction is no slam dunk

Read more stories