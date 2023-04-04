AVN 64.16 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.19%)
BAFL 28.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.1%)
BOP 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.98%)
CNERGY 3.52 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.44%)
DFML 11.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
DGKC 42.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
EPCL 47.01 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.53%)
FCCL 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.18%)
FFL 5.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.11%)
FLYNG 5.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.03%)
GGL 10.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.76%)
HUBC 67.70 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.74%)
HUMNL 5.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
KAPCO 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.25%)
KEL 2.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.48%)
LOTCHEM 25.63 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.3%)
MLCF 25.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.13%)
NETSOL 73.83 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.14%)
OGDC 83.45 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.85%)
PAEL 10.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.01%)
PIBTL 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.74%)
PPL 64.38 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (2.42%)
PRL 12.23 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.91%)
SILK 0.91 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3.41%)
SNGP 38.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.67%)
TELE 8.04 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (7.92%)
TPLP 14.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.21%)
TRG 106.86 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (0.91%)
UNITY 13.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.32%)
WTL 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,044 Decreased By -11.7 (-0.29%)
BR30 14,373 Increased By 5.9 (0.04%)
KSE100 39,890 Decreased By -110.9 (-0.28%)
KSE30 14,821 Decreased By -31.6 (-0.21%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 04, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Dar to attend spring meetings of IMF, WB

NNI Published 04 Apr, 2023 03:24am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Ishaq Dar will visit the United States from April 10 to 16 to attend the upcoming annual spring meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank, sources said.

Secretary Finance Hamid Yaqoob and Governor State Bank of Pakistan Jameel Ahmed will also accompany the finance minister along with a high-powered delegation, sources at the Ministry of Finance said.

The delegation will hold a separate meeting with the IMF officials during the visit, sources said. The finance minister will inform the international lending institutions about reforms introduced by the government.

Technical-level talks with IMF are over: Ishaq Dar

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank, known as Breton Wood Institutions, will also be briefed about the economic discipline and progress in efforts for funding from the friendly countries. The IMF is seeking verifications from Pakistan’s friendly countries, such as Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Qatar, additional assistance of $6 billion to the country.

The coalition government has already said that it has fulfilled all toughest requirements set by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for release of 1.1bn dollar tranche.

IMF WB Ishaq Dar Hamid Yaqoob

Comments

1000 characters

Dar to attend spring meetings of IMF, WB

SC to announce election delay verdict today

Power Division asked to revisit draft pact with KE on TDS

MoF lists factors causing fiscal deficit crisis

Jul-Mar trade deficit shrinks 35.51pc to $22.9bn YoY

MPC meeting today: further hike expected

Trade-related data gathered through PSW declared confidential

Imposition of two QTAs: Nepra approves recovery of Rs20bn from KE consumers

Kirthar exploration licence: ECC approves grant of second two-year renewal

WB urges GHQ to allow power cable route through POF

Read more stories