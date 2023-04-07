AVN 64.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.22%)
BAFL 28.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.53%)
CNERGY 3.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.57%)
DFML 11.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.82%)
DGKC 44.58 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.43%)
EPCL 49.49 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.79%)
FCCL 11.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.76%)
FFL 5.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.86%)
FLYNG 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1%)
GGL 11.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.45%)
HUBC 68.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.06%)
HUMNL 5.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.06%)
KAPCO 24.28 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
KEL 2.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.97%)
LOTCHEM 23.42 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.52%)
MLCF 26.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.9%)
NETSOL 75.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.33%)
OGDC 84.69 Decreased By ▼ -2.61 (-2.99%)
PAEL 10.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
PIBTL 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
PPL 66.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-2.68%)
PRL 12.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.52%)
SILK 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-8.04%)
SNGP 40.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.31%)
TELE 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.6%)
TPLP 14.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.03%)
TRG 108.68 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-1.11%)
UNITY 13.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.66%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.07%)
BR100 4,074 Decreased By -39.7 (-0.96%)
BR30 14,595 Decreased By -224.3 (-1.51%)
KSE100 40,050 Decreased By -301.2 (-0.75%)
KSE30 14,915 Decreased By -131.1 (-0.87%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 07, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Rupee falls slightly against US dollar

  • Local currency recovered during early hours
Recorder Report Published April 7, 2023 Updated April 7, 2023 07:04pm
Follow us

Following a slight recovery in the early hours, the rupee was back to losing ways and depreciated slightly against the US dollar in the inter-bank market on Friday.

As per the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the local currency closed at 284.65, down 0.23 or 0.08%.

This comes a day after the rupee registered significant gains against the US dollar, settling at 284.42 in the inter-bank market after a gain of Rs3.43 or 1.21%, on the back of news that the IMF has received assurance from Saudi Arabia of helping out Pakistan. The IMF is seeking such assurances before it revives its bailout programme for the South Asian country.

Minister of State for Finance Aisha Ghaus Pasha on Thursday informed that Saudi Arabia has told the lender it will provide a $2-billion loan to Pakistan.

Pasha said Islamabad was also in talks with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to secure its assurance for foreign reserve deposits in the central bank.

In another development, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar in a meeting with US Ambassador Donald Blome informed the envoy of progress in talks held with the IMF and reiterated the commitment of the government to complete the programme.

“Comments from Saudi Arabia have led to a positive reaction by both currency and equities market,” Fahad Rauf, Head of Research at Ismail Iqbal Securities, told Business Recorder.

“However, there are concerns amid reports that Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and his team would not visit the US to attend the IMF-World Bank spring meetings. This has irked market sentiment,” he added.

Islamabad has been hosting an IMF mission since early February to negotiate a series of policy measures to secure $1.1 billion funding for the cash-strapped economy.

The funds are part of a bailout package the IMF approved in 2019, which analysts say is critical for Pakistan to avert defaulting on external payment obligations.

The deal will also unlock other bilateral and multilateral financing avenues for Pakistan to shore up its foreign exchange reserves, which have fallen to four weeks worth of import cover, and help it steer out of a balance of payment crisis.

Inter-bank market rates for dollar on Friday

BID Rs 284.50

OFFER Rs 286.50

Open-market movement

In the open market, the PKR gained 3 rupees for both buying and selling against USD, closing at 288.50 and 291.50, respectively.

Against Euro, the PKR gained 3 rupees for buying and 2 rupees for selling, closing at 311 and 315 respectively.

Against UAE Dirham, the PKR gained 55 paisa for buying and 50 paisa for selling, closing at 78.75 and 79.50, respectively.

Against Saudi Riyal, the PKR gained 50 paisa for both buying and selling, closing at 76.30 and 77.00, respectively.

Open-market rates for dollar on Friday

BID Rs 288.50

OFFER Rs 291.50

forex currency Rupee Exchange rate currency rates US dollar index IMF and Pakistan

Comments

1000 characters

Rupee falls slightly against US dollar

Ishaq Dar will not attend IMF-World Bank spring meetings: report

KSE-100 falls 0.75% after reports say Dar has pulled out of US visit

Elections suo motu: Justice Athar Minallah says case was dismissed 4-3

Baloch National Army's founder apprehended in 'high profile operation': ISPR

NSC meeting discussing elections, economy and terrorism ends, details expected shortly

Baluchistan Wheels shuts production till Eid amid drop in sales

AGP Limited acquires multiple pharmaceutical brands from Viatris Inc

Israeli military hits sites in Lebanon and Gaza

Indian editors decry government move to police online news

Read more stories