Apr 07, 2023
US’ Blome briefed about constant IMF procrastination

  • Ishaq Dar shares pragmatic policy decisions being taken by government in order to arrest the economic decline
Published April 7, 2023 Updated April 7, 2023 08:55am
ISLAMABAD: Donald Blome, Ambassador of the United States of America to Pakistan called on Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Ishaq Dar on Thursday, said a press release.

The Finance Minister welcomed Donald Blome and shared deep-rooted historic and durable bilateral relations with the United States on economic and trade fronts.

The Finance Minister briefed the envoy about the economic outlook of the country and the challenges being faced by the country. He further shared the pragmatic policy decisions being taken by the government in order to arrest the economic decline and to steer the economy towards a positive trajectory leading to economic stability and growth.

Dar to attend spring meetings of IMF, WB

The Finance Minister also informed the envoy on the progress in talks held with the IMF and reiterated the commitment of the government to complete the programme.

Blome expressed confidence on the policies and programmes of the government being taken for the economic sustainability of the country and the socio-economic uplift of the masses. He extended his support to further promote bilateral economic, investment and trade relations between both countries.

The two sides also exchanged views on matters of common interest and showed their interest in enhancing the existing bilateral relations between both countries. They also talked about various economic avenues in which both countries can further strengthen their ties.

Finance Minister Dar thanked the US ambassador and reiterated the desire of the government to further deepen bilateral trade and investment ties with the USA.

