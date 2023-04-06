Rupee registers major recovery, settles at 284.42 against US dollar

Reports of expected inflows from Saudi Arabia helped the Pakistani rupee register significant gains against the US dollar as the currency climbed 1.21% in the inter-bank market on Thursday.

As per the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the rupee closed at 284.42, an increase of Rs3.43.

This comes a day after the rupee hit a new record low of 287.85 in the inter-bank market after a decline of Re0.56 or 0.19%.

In a key development, Saudi Arabia has assured the International Monetary Fund (IMF) that it will provide a $2 billion loan to Pakistan, said Minister of State for Finance Aisha Ghaus Pasha, as per a Bloomberg report.

However, the IMF agreement still rests on a similar commitment from the United Arab Emirates for a $1 billion loan, she added.

The resumption of the IMF programme, stalled since last year, is crucial for the debt-ridden South Asian economy.

Globally, the US dollar gained slightly on Thursday but hasn’t strayed too far from a recent two-month low as traders weighed how pivotal US jobs data coming out during a holiday weekend will impact Federal Reserve policy.

The list of soft economic data has added to fears of an impending recession in the world’s largest economy, putting a lid on risk appetite and sending traders in search of some safe-haven assets.

The US dollar index was up 0.1% at 101.95, having slid to a two-month trough of 101.40 in the previous session.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, fell on Thursday as weak US economic data raised concerns over a potential global recession and demand reduction, but benchmark prices were headed for a weekly advance after OPEC+ announced further output cuts and US oil stocks dropped.