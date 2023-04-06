AVN 65.41 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.87%)
BAFL 28.81 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.14%)
BOP 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.55%)
CNERGY 3.50 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.86%)
DFML 11.49 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.51%)
DGKC 44.17 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (2.25%)
EPCL 49.07 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.08%)
FCCL 11.92 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.45%)
FFL 5.47 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.86%)
FLYNG 6.01 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
GGL 11.46 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (7.3%)
HUBC 69.17 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (2.35%)
HUMNL 5.67 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.61%)
KAPCO 24.21 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.71%)
KEL 2.07 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.47%)
LOTCHEM 23.27 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.04%)
MLCF 26.66 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (4.39%)
NETSOL 75.92 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (1.92%)
OGDC 87.34 Increased By ▲ 4.84 (5.87%)
PAEL 10.91 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.83%)
PIBTL 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.73%)
PPL 67.88 Increased By ▲ 4.39 (6.91%)
PRL 12.48 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.46%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (6.73%)
SNGP 41.19 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (5.24%)
TELE 8.13 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.75%)
TPLP 14.76 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (4.31%)
TRG 109.87 Increased By ▲ 2.87 (2.68%)
UNITY 13.24 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.12%)
WTL 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.17%)
BR100 4,114 Increased By 79.4 (1.97%)
BR30 14,819 Increased By 483.9 (3.38%)
KSE100 40,351 Increased By 633.7 (1.6%)
KSE30 15,046 Increased By 284.5 (1.93%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 06, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Rupee registers major recovery, settles at 284.42 against US dollar

  • Currency appreciates 1.2% in the inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published April 6, 2023 Updated April 6, 2023 04:17pm
Follow us

Reports of expected inflows from Saudi Arabia helped the Pakistani rupee register significant gains against the US dollar as the currency climbed 1.21% in the inter-bank market on Thursday.

As per the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the rupee closed at 284.42, an increase of Rs3.43.

This comes a day after the rupee hit a new record low of 287.85 in the inter-bank market after a decline of Re0.56 or 0.19%.

In a key development, Saudi Arabia has assured the International Monetary Fund (IMF) that it will provide a $2 billion loan to Pakistan, said Minister of State for Finance Aisha Ghaus Pasha, as per a Bloomberg report.

However, the IMF agreement still rests on a similar commitment from the United Arab Emirates for a $1 billion loan, she added.

The resumption of the IMF programme, stalled since last year, is crucial for the debt-ridden South Asian economy.

Globally, the US dollar gained slightly on Thursday but hasn’t strayed too far from a recent two-month low as traders weighed how pivotal US jobs data coming out during a holiday weekend will impact Federal Reserve policy.

The list of soft economic data has added to fears of an impending recession in the world’s largest economy, putting a lid on risk appetite and sending traders in search of some safe-haven assets.

The US dollar index was up 0.1% at 101.95, having slid to a two-month trough of 101.40 in the previous session.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, fell on Thursday as weak US economic data raised concerns over a potential global recession and demand reduction, but benchmark prices were headed for a weekly advance after OPEC+ announced further output cuts and US oil stocks dropped.

Oil prices Dollar Exchange rate currency rates US dollar index rupee rate IMF and Pakistan

Comments

1000 characters
jalaiah Apr 06, 2023 12:52pm
i want india copper rete
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
A. Tahir Apr 06, 2023 02:09pm
"Intra-day update: rupee claws back against US dollar" Claw back...285-286 level...What a joke!
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Abdulrehman Haroon Apr 06, 2023 04:55pm
Borrowed money to bring in more borrowed money. What a sad state of affairs.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Rupee registers major recovery, settles at 284.42 against US dollar

NA passes resolution rejecting SC’s Punjab elections verdict

Bullish run at bourse, KSE-100 up over 633 points

Silkbank says International Commercial Bank South Sudan plans to invest €50mn in it

PTI requests Supreme Court to revisit KP polls delay

COAS vows to defend territorial integrity, sovereignty of Pakistan against all threats

‘Scheduled maintenance’: PARCO shuts down refinery for 5 days

Oil heads for third weekly gain after shock OPEC+ cuts

Cotton arrival plunges 34% YoY in April

Donald Trump charged, but conviction is no slam dunk

Read more stories