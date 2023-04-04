AVN 63.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.7%)
Hong Kong stocks fall as Sino-US tensions weigh; China mixed

Reuters Published 04 Apr, 2023 10:17am
SHANGHAI: Hong Kong shares fell on Tuesday, led by technology stocks, as elevated Sino-US tensions dented investor sentiment. China shares were mixed as sustained strength in artificial intelligence-related stocks countered weakness elsewhere.

** China’s blue-chip CSI300 Index was little changed by the lunch break, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.2%.

** Hong Kong’s benchmark Hang Seng Index was down 0.6%, and the China Enterprises Index lost 1.0%.

** China warned US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on Tuesday not to “repeat disastrous past mistakes” and meet Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen, who is visiting the United States.

** Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden’s administration said on Monday it could not confirm reports that China was able to collect real-time data from a spy balloon as it flew over sensitive military sites earlier this year, saying analysis was still ongoing.

** Tech stocks in Hong Kong slumped 1.6%, with Alibaba and Meituan down 3.2% and 4.1%, respectively.

** Shares of Chinese electric vehicle makers traded in Hong Kong also plunged, following a drop in Tesla shares in the United States. Shares of Nio and XPeng declined 8.5% and 5.4%, respectively.

** In China, sectoral performances were mixed. Shares of state-owned enterprises and semiconductor companies lent some support to the market, while new energy-related sectors gave up some of their earlier gains.

China stocks rebound

** The China CSI AI Index jumped 3.6% to a 14-month high.

** Shares of China Railway Group Ltd and China Communications Construction Co Ltd rose 9.5% and 6.5%, respectively.

** Shares of Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp rallied 5.0% to its highest in more than a year.

