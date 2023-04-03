AVN 63.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.14%)
Apr 03, 2023
Pakistan

Revival of trade: Maryam congratulates China, Pakistan

APP Published 03 Apr, 2023 06:36am
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-N senior vice president and chief organizer, Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Sunday congratulated the leadership of China and Pakistan on the restoration of Sino-Pak trade after a three-year gap.

In a statement, she said the opening of the Khunjrab pass, which was closed due to Covid-19, is a significant development that will end the hardships of people on both sides. The re-opening of Khunjarab Pass will help to end the hardships of the people on both sides.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President Xi Jinping are strengthening Pakistan-China iron brotherhood, she added.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif also praised the Pakistan-China iron brotherhood and accused the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government of deliberately stalling Pakistan-China trade activities and the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Supremo and the architect of CPEC, Muhammad Nawaz Sharif started the project with the help of China to boost Pakistan’s development.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif believes that if the CPEC and Pak-China trade had continued at the pace of the Pakistan Muslim League-N era, the people would not have been miserable today.

