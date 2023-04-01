BR's refresher: your morning briefing for the day

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Govt keeps prices of petrol, diesel unchanged till April 15

Read here for details.

Stampede during ration distribution in Karachi takes 11 lives

Read here for details.

Atlas Honda, Yamaha increase motorcycle prices in Pakistan

Read here for details.

Imran Khan says ready for talks with all stakeholders

Read here for details.

CJP ‘disregards’ orders of Justices Isa, Aminuddin demanding postponement of suo motu matters

Read here for details.

Optimism grips PSX, KSE-100 rises 0.38%

Read here for details.

Dar confirms rollover of $2bn China loan, says issue is ‘no longer pending’

Read here for details.

MPC meeting: SBP likely to raise key policy rate by 200 basis points

Read here for details.

Punjab polls delay: another SC judge recuses himself as hearing adjourned

Read here for details.

Corporate farming: LHC stays handing over of land to army

Read here for details.

All categories of consumers: Nepra approves Rs3.23/ unit surcharge

Read here for details.

Election delay case: SC rejects govt’s full court plea

Read here for details.

Rupee slips against US dollar, settles at 283.79

Read here for details.

If not effected, up to 9pc of amount to be marked as lien: SBP asks exporters to bring in delayed proceeds by 30th

Read here for details.