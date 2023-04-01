BR's refresher: your morning briefing for the day
- Important updates from March 31, 2023
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.
Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:
- Govt keeps prices of petrol, diesel unchanged till April 15
- Stampede during ration distribution in Karachi takes 11 lives
- Atlas Honda, Yamaha increase motorcycle prices in Pakistan
- Imran Khan says ready for talks with all stakeholders
- CJP ‘disregards’ orders of Justices Isa, Aminuddin demanding postponement of suo motu matters
- Optimism grips PSX, KSE-100 rises 0.38%
- Dar confirms rollover of $2bn China loan, says issue is ‘no longer pending’
- MPC meeting: SBP likely to raise key policy rate by 200 basis points
- Punjab polls delay: another SC judge recuses himself as hearing adjourned
- Corporate farming: LHC stays handing over of land to army
- All categories of consumers: Nepra approves Rs3.23/ unit surcharge
- Election delay case: SC rejects govt’s full court plea
- Rupee slips against US dollar, settles at 283.79
- If not effected, up to 9pc of amount to be marked as lien: SBP asks exporters to bring in delayed proceeds by 30th
