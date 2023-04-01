AVN 64.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.88%)
BAFL 28.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.61%)
BOP 4.03 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
CNERGY 3.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.57%)
DFML 11.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.68%)
DGKC 43.91 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (3.44%)
EPCL 46.78 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.26%)
FCCL 11.96 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.84%)
FFL 5.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.46%)
FLYNG 5.82 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.52%)
GGL 10.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.94%)
HUBC 67.53 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.64%)
HUMNL 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
KAPCO 24.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
KEL 2.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.49%)
LOTCHEM 25.35 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.88%)
MLCF 25.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NETSOL 73.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.04%)
OGDC 83.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.58%)
PAEL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (7.11%)
PIBTL 4.22 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (11.35%)
PPL 63.96 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.25%)
PRL 12.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.06%)
SILK 0.88 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.33%)
SNGP 39.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.53%)
TELE 7.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.25%)
TPLP 14.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.07%)
TRG 106.04 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.26%)
UNITY 13.29 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.45%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.84%)
BR100 4,056 Increased By 20.6 (0.51%)
BR30 14,367 Increased By 35 (0.24%)
KSE100 40,001 Increased By 152.5 (0.38%)
KSE30 14,853 Increased By 85.8 (0.58%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 01, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►

BR's refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from March 31, 2023
BR Web Desk Published 01 Apr, 2023 08:40am
Follow us

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Govt keeps prices of petrol, diesel unchanged till April 15

Read here for details.

  • Stampede during ration distribution in Karachi takes 11 lives

Read here for details.

  • Atlas Honda, Yamaha increase motorcycle prices in Pakistan

Read here for details.

  • Imran Khan says ready for talks with all stakeholders

Read here for details.

  • CJP ‘disregards’ orders of Justices Isa, Aminuddin demanding postponement of suo motu matters

Read here for details.

  • Optimism grips PSX, KSE-100 rises 0.38%

Read here for details.

  • Dar confirms rollover of $2bn China loan, says issue is ‘no longer pending’

Read here for details.

  • MPC meeting: SBP likely to raise key policy rate by 200 basis points

Read here for details.

  • Punjab polls delay: another SC judge recuses himself as hearing adjourned

Read here for details.

  • Corporate farming: LHC stays handing over of land to army

Read here for details.

  • All categories of consumers: Nepra approves Rs3.23/ unit surcharge

Read here for details.

  • Election delay case: SC rejects govt’s full court plea

Read here for details.

  • Rupee slips against US dollar, settles at 283.79

Read here for details.

  • If not effected, up to 9pc of amount to be marked as lien: SBP asks exporters to bring in delayed proceeds by 30th

Read here for details.

News briefing BR Refresher

Comments

1000 characters

BR's refresher: your morning briefing for the day

China has rolled over $2bn loan, Dar tells Senate

Rating downgrades may have added to IMF’s concerns: Pasha

If not effected, up to 9pc of amount to be marked as lien: SBP asks exporters to bring in delayed proceeds by 30th

SBP seen raising key rate to record 22pc as inflation bites

Election delay case: SC rejects govt’s full court plea

All categories of consumers: Nepra approves Rs3.23/ unit surcharge

SNGPL told to supply gas to 2 urea plants for interim period sans subsidy

Jul-Mar CGT collection of PSX stands at Rs4.3bn

Justices Isa, Aminuddin: SC registrar disregards verdict

Corporate farming: LHC stays handing over of land to army

Read more stories