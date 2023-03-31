AVN 64.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.88%)
BAFL 28.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.61%)
BOP 4.03 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
CNERGY 3.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.57%)
DFML 11.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.68%)
DGKC 43.91 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (3.44%)
EPCL 46.78 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.26%)
FCCL 11.96 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.84%)
FFL 5.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.46%)
FLYNG 5.82 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.52%)
GGL 10.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.94%)
HUBC 67.53 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.64%)
HUMNL 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
KAPCO 24.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
KEL 2.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.49%)
LOTCHEM 25.35 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.88%)
MLCF 25.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NETSOL 73.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.04%)
OGDC 83.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.58%)
PAEL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (7.11%)
PIBTL 4.22 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (11.35%)
PPL 63.96 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.25%)
PRL 12.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.06%)
SILK 0.88 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.33%)
SNGP 39.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.53%)
TELE 7.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.25%)
TPLP 14.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.07%)
TRG 106.04 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.26%)
UNITY 13.29 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.45%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.84%)
BR100 4,056 Increased By 20.6 (0.51%)
BR30 14,367 Increased By 35 (0.24%)
KSE100 40,001 Increased By 152.5 (0.38%)
KSE30 14,853 Increased By 85.8 (0.58%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 31, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Stampede during ration distribution in Karachi takes 11 lives

BR Web Desk Published 31 Mar, 2023 06:41pm
Follow us

A stampede during a ration distribution event in the SITE area of Karachi on Friday killed at least 11 people and left dozens injured, Aaj News reported.

The ration distribution was taking place at a cloth dyeing factory near Naurus Chowrangi when chaos ensued as people rushed to get their share, causing a stampede.

The deceased include eight women and three children, the rescue officials said.

Eight dead bodies were brought to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, while two others were brought to Civil Hospital.

The rescue workers said they found several people injured and rushed them to the nearest hospitals for treatment.

Upon receiving the news, the police rushed to manage the situation.

The police said that the nearby police station was not informed about the ration distribution activity, due to which there was no security.

stampede ration distribution

Comments

1000 characters

Stampede during ration distribution in Karachi takes 11 lives

Dar confirms rollover of $2bn China loan, says issue is ‘no longer pending’

Punjab polls delay: another SC judge recuses himself as hearing adjourned

Imran Khan says ready for talks with all stakeholders

Rupee slips against US dollar, settles at 283.79

MPC meeting: SBP likely to raise key policy rate by 200 basis points

CJP ‘disregards’ orders of Justices Isa, Aminuddin demanding postponement of suo motu matters

Optimism grips PSX, KSE-100 rises 0.38%

India’s forex reserves rise to over eight-month high, stand at $578.78bn

Honda Atlas extends plant shutdown amid import difficulties

Read more stories