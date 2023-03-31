Stampede during ration distribution in Karachi takes 11 lives

A stampede during a ration distribution event in the SITE area of Karachi on Friday killed at least 11 people and left dozens injured, Aaj News reported.

The ration distribution was taking place at a cloth dyeing factory near Naurus Chowrangi when chaos ensued as people rushed to get their share, causing a stampede.

The deceased include eight women and three children, the rescue officials said.

Eight dead bodies were brought to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, while two others were brought to Civil Hospital.

The rescue workers said they found several people injured and rushed them to the nearest hospitals for treatment.

Upon receiving the news, the police rushed to manage the situation.

The police said that the nearby police station was not informed about the ration distribution activity, due to which there was no security.