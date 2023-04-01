AVN 64.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.88%)
BAFL 28.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.61%)
BOP 4.03 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
CNERGY 3.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.57%)
DFML 11.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.68%)
DGKC 43.91 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (3.44%)
EPCL 46.78 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.26%)
FCCL 11.96 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.84%)
FFL 5.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.46%)
FLYNG 5.82 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.52%)
GGL 10.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.94%)
HUBC 67.53 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.64%)
HUMNL 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
KAPCO 24.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
KEL 2.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.49%)
LOTCHEM 25.35 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.88%)
MLCF 25.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NETSOL 73.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.04%)
OGDC 83.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.58%)
PAEL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (7.11%)
PIBTL 4.22 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (11.35%)
PPL 63.96 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.25%)
PRL 12.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.06%)
SILK 0.88 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.33%)
SNGP 39.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.53%)
TELE 7.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.25%)
TPLP 14.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.07%)
TRG 106.04 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.26%)
UNITY 13.29 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.45%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.84%)
BR100 4,056 Increased By 20.6 (0.51%)
BR30 14,367 Increased By 35 (0.24%)
KSE100 40,001 Increased By 152.5 (0.38%)
KSE30 14,853 Increased By 85.8 (0.58%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 01, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

If not effected, up to 9pc of amount to be marked as lien: SBP asks exporters to bring in delayed proceeds by 30th

Rizwan Bhatti Published 01 Apr, 2023 06:21am
Follow us

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Friday asked exporters to bring delayed export proceeds to Pakistan by April 30, otherwise up to 9 percent of export proceeds amount will be marked as lien.

In order to ensure the timely realization of export proceeds, the SBP has decided to give another chance to exporters. Earlier, in February, the SBP announced to initiate necessary action in all those export cases where full export proceeds were not realized within prescribed time period as defined in Foreign Exchange Manual.

In view of the representation received from various stakeholders, now the SBP has decided that exporters who are able to bring their delayed export proceeds to Pakistan by April 30, 2023 will not face any deductions and their export proceeds will be converted into PKR and released to them in a normal fashion.

SBP takes steps aimed at timely realisation of export proceeds

Accordingly, the amounts withheld by Authorized Dealers (ADs) in pursuance of the previous instructions will also be released to exporters.

It has also been decided to further amend the instructions and accordingly paragraph 33A, Chapter 12 of FE Manual to lien a certain amount in case of delay in realization of export proceeds.

As per revised instruction under Para 33A titled “Delayed Realization of Export Proceeds,” in cases where export proceeds (fully or partially) are realized after the prescribed period, the AD will convert the export proceeds at the prevailing market exchange rate, credit the same into the exporters’ account and will also mark a lien, prescribed by SBP, on the amount of export proceeds realized by the exporter.

ADs have been directed to mark 3 percent amount a lien on the amount of export proceeds delayed by up to 30 days. Some 6 percent amount will be marked as lien on the amount of export proceeds delayed 31 to 60 days and some 9 percent amount will be marked as lien in case of delay of beyond 60 days.

Banks have been asked to submit a consolidated statement regarding all such liens by the by Head/Principal Offices of the bank to the Director, Foreign Exchange Operations Department (FEOD), SBP-BSC on weekly basis as per prescribed format.

FEOD will file a complaint to Foreign Exchange Adjudication Department (FEAD), SBP-BSC with respect to delay in realization of export proceeds for all reported cases.

Subsequently, AD will deposit the fine as ordered by FEAD with SBP (out of the amount marked under lien and release the remaining amount to the exporter. In case FEAD does not impose any fine on the exporter, the entire amount under lien would be released to the exporter.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Pakistan Economy SBP exporters Exports foreign exchange Exchange rate Authorized Dealers Economic distress Foreign Exchange Manual

Comments

1000 characters

If not effected, up to 9pc of amount to be marked as lien: SBP asks exporters to bring in delayed proceeds by 30th

China has rolled over $2bn loan, Dar tells Senate

Rating downgrades may have added to IMF’s concerns: Pasha

SBP seen raising key rate to record 22pc as inflation bites

All categories of consumers: Nepra approves Rs3.23/ unit surcharge

SNGPL told to supply gas to 2 urea plants for interim period sans subsidy

Election delay case: SC rejects govt’s full court plea

Exchange rate, POL prices: Inflation may stay at elevated level: MoF

Jul-Mar CGT collection of PSX stands at Rs4.3bn

Corporate farming: LHC stays handing over of land to army

Read more stories