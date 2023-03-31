Imran Khan says ready for talks with all stakeholders

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said on Friday he was ready to hold talks with all stakeholders but insisted that no “illegal and unconstitutional demands” will be entertained, Aaj News reported.

Speaking to senior journalists at his Zaman Park residence in Lahore, Imran said his party believed in the supremacy of the Constitution and would go to any lengths for democracy.

Imran said there would be no compromise on an independent judiciary and Constitution, adding that free and fair elections are the only solution to this crisis.

The PTI said lawyers would be on the front to safeguard the judicial system and have the nation’s backing.

He emphasised that a strong army is a must for a strong country, noting that rebuilding the image of the state institutions will be his top priority.

The PTI chief rejected the notion that he was against the military establishment, saying, “This country is mine; this army is also mine.”

His comments come hours after Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial urged political parties to initiate a dialogue.

Justice Bandial maintained that he would conduct some meetings after the hearing and hoped that “Monday’s sun would rise with good news”.