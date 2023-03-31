AVN 64.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.88%)
BAFL 28.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.61%)
BOP 4.03 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
CNERGY 3.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.57%)
DFML 11.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.68%)
DGKC 43.91 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (3.44%)
EPCL 46.78 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.26%)
FCCL 11.96 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.84%)
FFL 5.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.46%)
FLYNG 5.82 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.52%)
GGL 10.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.94%)
HUBC 67.53 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.64%)
HUMNL 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
KAPCO 24.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
KEL 2.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.49%)
LOTCHEM 25.35 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.88%)
MLCF 25.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NETSOL 73.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.04%)
OGDC 83.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.58%)
PAEL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (7.11%)
PIBTL 4.22 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (11.35%)
PPL 63.96 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.25%)
PRL 12.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.06%)
SILK 0.88 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.33%)
SNGP 39.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.53%)
TELE 7.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.25%)
TPLP 14.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.07%)
TRG 106.04 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.26%)
UNITY 13.29 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.45%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.84%)
BR100 4,056 Increased By 20.6 (0.51%)
BR30 14,367 Increased By 35 (0.24%)
KSE100 40,001 Increased By 152.5 (0.38%)
KSE30 14,853 Increased By 85.8 (0.58%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 31, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Imran Khan says ready for talks with all stakeholders

  • Says no illegal and unconstitutional demands will be entertained
BR Web Desk Published March 31, 2023 Updated March 31, 2023 07:21pm
Follow us

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said on Friday he was ready to hold talks with all stakeholders but insisted that no “illegal and unconstitutional demands” will be entertained, Aaj News reported.

Speaking to senior journalists at his Zaman Park residence in Lahore, Imran said his party believed in the supremacy of the Constitution and would go to any lengths for democracy.

Imran said there would be no compromise on an independent judiciary and Constitution, adding that free and fair elections are the only solution to this crisis.

The PTI said lawyers would be on the front to safeguard the judicial system and have the nation’s backing.

He emphasised that a strong army is a must for a strong country, noting that rebuilding the image of the state institutions will be his top priority.

The PTI chief rejected the notion that he was against the military establishment, saying, “This country is mine; this army is also mine.”

His comments come hours after Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial urged political parties to initiate a dialogue.

Justice Bandial maintained that he would conduct some meetings after the hearing and hoped that “Monday’s sun would rise with good news”.

elections PTI Imran Khan Constitution

Comments

1000 characters

Imran Khan says ready for talks with all stakeholders

Dar confirms rollover of $2bn China loan, says issue is ‘no longer pending’

Punjab polls delay: another SC judge recuses himself as hearing adjourned

Stampede during ration distribution in Karachi takes 11 lives

Rupee slips against US dollar, settles at 283.79

MPC meeting: SBP likely to raise key policy rate by 200 basis points

CJP ‘disregards’ orders of Justices Isa, Aminuddin demanding postponement of suo motu matters

Optimism grips PSX, KSE-100 rises 0.38%

India’s forex reserves rise to over eight-month high, stand at $578.78bn

Honda Atlas extends plant shutdown amid import difficulties

Read more stories